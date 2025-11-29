IRON MAN 3 Star Guy Pearce Quits Social Media To “Prevent Any Further Hurt” After Alleged Antisemitic Posts

IRON MAN 3 Star Guy Pearce Quits Social Media To “Prevent Any Further Hurt” After Alleged Antisemitic Posts

Guy Pearce, who played villain Aldrich Killian in Iron Man 3, has issued an apology after reportedly sharing antisemitic conspiracy posts on social media.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Nov 29, 2025 03:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Iron Man 3
Source: Jewish News

Guy Pearce rose to prominence in films like L.A. Confidential and Christopher Nolan's Memento. The actor went on to appear in mutliple high-profile productions, such as The Hurt Locker, The King's Speech, and Don't Be Afraid of the Dark. In 2013, he starred as the villainous Aldrich Killian in Marvel Studios' Iron Man 3. A loose adaptation of the Marvel Comics character that debuted in 2005, Killian created the "Mandarin" persona as a front for his criminal activities. 

Pearce has now come under fire for allegedly making multiple antisemitic comments posts on social media. Jewish News (via The Hollywood Reporter) provided various alleged screenshots of the actor's posts. Pearce reportedly wrote on November 21 on X: "I've never been so disgusted by a group of people in my life as I am by Israelis. Everyday I witness their utter disregard & disdain for Palestinian life. It is shameful & sets humanity further backwards with every vile act like this."

Pearce is also claimed to have shared a video from far-right commentator Nick Fuentes. Per Jewish News, the actor reportedly shared a post from another account claiming that far-right commentator Charlie Kirk had been offered, "more than $150 million in cash to adopt a more supportive stance on Israel, but Kirk refused the offer so as not to be associated with the genocide in Gaza [...] American broadcaster Harrison Smith stated Kirk said 'I think Israel will kill me if I turn against it', which is what ultimately happened."

Pearce reportedly captioned the post with, "Gosh, what a surprise..." Following the purported posts, the Iron Man 3 actor issued the following apology to Jewish News: 

"It has been brought to my attention that, in my support of Palestine, I have inadvertently re-posted articles, and/or statements, that have contained misinformation and falsehoods. I am aware how sharing inaccurate content can cause confusion and distress; for this I am deeply sorry. I will certainly endeavour to be more diligent in future to verify anything I share online."

In a statement released to the site, a spokesperson for the Campaign Against Atisemitism alleged that Pierce had a history of "amplifying material that pushes [...] toxic antisemitic conspiracies." They also cautioned that people in the industry, "must think very carefully about the figures they endorse":

"Guy Pearce has a long track record of amplifying material that pushes some of the most toxic antisemitic conspiracies. His posts have not been harmless activism; they have spread ideas that sit firmly within the canon of classic antisemitism. His apology is a step in the right direction, and it is right that he acknowledges the damage that misinformation can cause. But apologies are easy to give after the fact. What matters now is whether he genuinely changes his behaviour and stops promoting this kind of content. Agents, studios and commercial partners will be watching closely. They must think very carefully about the figures they endorse, and whether Guy Pearce's actions—not just his latest words—demonstrate that he is a responsible person to be associated with."

After issuing his apology, Pearce took to X to back up the statement, confirming he had shared "misleading" posts. He also revealed that, in order to prevent "any further hurt," he'd be stepping back from social media for the time being:

"Earlier this week, I issued an apology for sharing misleading and inaccurate posts commentary on social media. I meant every word of that apology but I recognise that meaningful action must accompany an apology. To prevent any further hurt, confusion or damage to others, I will be stepping back from social media for the time being."

The actor also deleted his social media posts, keeping up only the statement above. 

About The Author:
DanielKlissmman
Member Since 8/28/2021
Daniel Klissmman is an entertainment journalist who's written for Movie Pilot, CBR.com, Cinemark and AMC Theatres. He loves superheroes with a passion and really wishes he'll one day get to hang out with Moon Knight.
tylerzero
tylerzero - 11/29/2025, 3:04 PM
Deleting my social media accounts nearly ten years ago was one of the best things I did for my mental well-being.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 11/29/2025, 3:10 PM
@tylerzero - Agree 100%
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/29/2025, 3:06 PM
User Comment Image
TheLobster
TheLobster - 11/29/2025, 3:12 PM
His post was not wrong. [frick] Zionists.
AntiDragon613
AntiDragon613 - 11/29/2025, 3:36 PM
@TheLobster - I agree with his general sentiment, but he’s painting every citizen of Israel with the same brush. The same as how not all Jews are Zionists, neither are all Israelis. It would have better had he called out Zionists, or the Israeli government specifically. The state of Israel spends a lot of money to pick apart any public statements from high profile figures and label people as antisemitic to try and deflect any justified criticism, so word choice is important or you’re just handing them a “gotcha”. As soon as you start retweeting people like Nick Fuentes, you’ve given PR groups the ADL ample ammunition to make all your criticisms look like bigotry. I doubt Pearce really knew who Fuentes was or the horrendous shit he’d said (benefit of the doubt, I could be wrong), but unfortunately when you’re dealing with a cry-bully terrorist nation that has the full support of the American government, any argument needs to ironclad, and Pearce definitely [frick]ed the dog on this one.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 11/29/2025, 4:16 PM
@TheLobster - It’s 1930’s and 40’s Germany all over again. Do you have the funny mustache too?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/29/2025, 4:20 PM
@AntiDragon613 - and Israel uses the same "brush" when they lump Palestine and Hamas together. Pearce sharing groyper shit was mind blowing but everything is [frick]ed up these days
captainwalker
captainwalker - 11/29/2025, 4:26 PM
@AntiDragon613 - The argument is a closed case, all zionists need to be institutionalized on Guantanamo bay. .
captainwalker
captainwalker - 11/29/2025, 4:27 PM
@Bucky74 - Maybe getting your history from jew hollywood wasn't the best idea dumbass.
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 11/29/2025, 4:31 PM
@TheLobster -


Zionist and Israel first people: allow black, lgbtQ, Latinos, Muslims and so on under the guise of "free speech"!!! "Everyone gets these jokes" "no protected class"!!!!


But the moment you're Critical of Israel they want you banished.


These people are sick!
crucifier
crucifier - 11/29/2025, 3:14 PM
Too bad he folded under the pressure of the "anti-Zionism = antisemitism" fairy tale. There are thousands of Jewish people supporting Palestine! As they very well should!
kseven
kseven - 11/29/2025, 4:00 PM
@crucifier - too bad the jewish state wants to genocide them
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/29/2025, 3:18 PM

1) I have no social media accounts except for instagram which I only have vacation phots on and only update every year or 2.

2) Change a couple words of this and you get the true story: "I've never been so disgusted by a group of people in my life as I am by Israelis. Everyday I witness their utter disregard & disdain for Palestinian life. It is shameful & sets humanity further backwards with every vile act like this." becomes "I've never been so disgusted by a group of people in my life as I am by arab/african muslims. Everyday I witness their utter disregard & disdain for Jewish life. It is shameful & sets humanity further backwards with every vile act like this."
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/29/2025, 3:18 PM
Before reading this, I was like, 'Oh another celebrity calling out the government of Israel committing a genocide.' but he specifically called out the citizens and I can't get behind that. That's like saying all Americans are bombing the boats in the Caribbean right now. I don't know if it's anti-semitic, but I do know it's wrong.
kazuma
kazuma - 11/29/2025, 3:23 PM
@JackDeth - The difference is that most Americans don't like that Trump is bombing random boats. Seems like everyone in Israel likes the genocide their government is doing.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/29/2025, 3:31 PM
@kazuma - I think that's unfair to the people of Israel who are against it. I understand that revenge was popular after the October 7th incident, but I refuse to believe all of those people want to see every Palestinian wiped off the face of the Earth.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 11/29/2025, 3:45 PM
@JackDeth - exactly. There's a nuance to it. It's the Israeli government that's responsible for the atrocities, not the Israelis. Same way Hamas is, and not the Palestianans.
Mongrol
Mongrol - 11/29/2025, 3:50 PM
@JackDeth -

Most Israelis support the ethnic cleasing of Palestine.
Sicario
Sicario - 11/29/2025, 3:51 PM
@bkmeijer1 - not really, most Israelis, about 85% of them supported the genocide, and the Israelis Pearce was talking about are the settlers, who keep killing and attacking Palestinians in the west bank. Clearly, Pearce folded under pressure, he's a good guy. The irony is, far worse things have been said by others about Palestinians, and not word of cancelation for those people. Hollywood is just Jewish backyard.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/29/2025, 4:05 PM
@Sicario - See there. THAT is anti-semitic.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/29/2025, 4:06 PM
@Mongrol - That's like saying most Americans are against immigrants.
kazuma
kazuma - 11/29/2025, 4:26 PM
@JackDeth - Where are they then? Any protests in the streets of Israel? They sure as shit seem quiet
Luigi
Luigi - 11/29/2025, 3:37 PM
It's mostly bots that think not liking a government is bigotry
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 11/29/2025, 3:52 PM
It's not antisemitic to be disgusted by Israelis. He doesn't hate them because they are jews.

He hates them because they are Israelis.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 11/29/2025, 4:09 PM
@MaximusTheMad - And therefore using your logic; one can also despise the recognized terrorist organization (HAMAS) that actually governs the Gaza Strip while supporting the Palestinians that live under their thumb. 🧐
captainwalker
captainwalker - 11/29/2025, 4:28 PM
@MaximusTheMad - They aren't even semites, they are frauds.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 11/29/2025, 3:54 PM
The scary Joos got another one.

User Comment Image
kseven
kseven - 11/29/2025, 3:59 PM
Guy Pearce spoke the truth then realized he could lose his job over criticizing his masters and signed off.

Freedom of religious and political speech is dead.

If you can get fired, evicted, and/or expelled over your political and religious speech, while the government does nothing to protect you and even looks for ways to lock you up after being bought off by private capital, then you do not have free speech.
captainwalker
captainwalker - 11/29/2025, 4:29 PM
@kseven - Amen.
DrCigarettes
DrCigarettes - 11/29/2025, 4:04 PM
Criticism of a genocidal ideology like Zionism is not anti semitism.
Criticism of a genocidal state, which is known to be committing genocide against the people of Palestine is not anti semitism.

If you think otherwise, there is something wrong with you.

Is criticism of Nazis classed as hatred against Germans? No. It isn’t, and it would be a dumb thing to say.

That’s how dumb Zionists sound when they claim anti Zionism is anti semitism. Nothing bunch of genocide excusing freaks of nature.

The fact that Israeli citizens say even Palestinian babies are terrorists and the fact that Israeli government members and news channels spout murderous rhetoric shows their limited and barbaric mentality.

And then there’s the Zionist morons who claim that Palestinian children are raised to hate Jews and to want to kills them all, is pure hypocrisy, cos all you have to do is search YouTube for videos of kids in Israel being taught and examined on their hatred of Muslims. Pure hypocrisy from Zionist defenders. Pure cognitive dissonance and evil.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 11/29/2025, 4:20 PM
@DrCigarettes - Does an internationally recognized terrorist organization like HAMAS take up any space in your vocabulary? Can't pretend they don't exist. They are part of the bloody, deadly and violent equation whether you have the intellectual courage to admit it or not. 🤨
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/29/2025, 4:08 PM
Jeez, who knew this would be such a hot button issue?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/29/2025, 4:11 PM
They were definitely fishing for something wrong he said. They said he's generalizing all of Israel with his comments? So? Other countries do it to us. They do it to Mexico. We do it to Canada and all Asians. EVERYBODY does it so let's cancel ourselves!

He genuinely was saying he's disgusted with a country's leaders disregarding another people's lives and slaughtering them. End of story. Why go fishing to smear him? The world is full of complete a$$holes.

Oh, and Iron Man 3 is in my top 3 favorite Marvel films ever! Yeah I said it
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/29/2025, 4:22 PM
@lazlodaytona - agreed, up until that last line
User Comment Image
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 11/29/2025, 4:25 PM
Free America from Israel.


This president is an Israeli agent!


America first!!!!!
captainwalker
captainwalker - 11/29/2025, 4:30 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - Correct.

