AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Kathryn Hahn Will Play The Villainous Mother Gothel In Disney's Live-Action TANGLED

Disney's live-action Tangled recently cast its young leads. Now, after Scarlett Johansson dropped out of talks to play the villainous Mother Gothel so she could star in The Batman Part II, Disney has turned to a fan-favourite choice: WandaVision and Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn (via Toonado.com).

The House of Mouse appears eager to make fans happy with Tangled, no great surprise following the backlash it received for casting Rachel Zegler as the title character in Snow White. In the end, her performance was widely praised, but sweeping changes made to the story didn't sit well with Disney lovers.

Between that and The Little Mermaid casting backlash, we'd expect this to be a very faithful adaptation.

Hahn, who recently starred in The Studio alongside Seth Rogen, has long been a fan-favourite choice to play Rapunzel's wicked stepmother. Even when Johansson was cast, there were some grumblings online that the Agatha Harkness actress hadn't been chosen for the role.

Given her unforgettable rendition of songs like "Agatha All Along" and "The Ballad of the Witches' Road," it's easy to imagine Hahn doing an incredible job with "Mother Knows Best."

Tangled will be directed by The Greatest Showman and Better Man director Michael Gracey. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge, Thor: Love and Thunder) wrote the script, while Kristin Burr (Cruella, Freakier Friday) recently came on board as a producer.

Hahn has responded positively to the idea of playing Tangled's villains over the years. Production on the movie is still expected to begin this summer, so it may not be too long before we get a first look at all these characters on set.

Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim will lead the live-action remake as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. That's it for the major roles, though it will be interesting seeing who takes over from Brad Garrett, Ron Perlman, and Jeffrey Tambor as the Stabbington Brothers and their fellow goons.

In Tangled, when the kingdom's most-wanted bandit, Flynn Rider, hides in a convenient tower, he immediately becomes a captive of Rapunzel, the spire's longtime resident. Crowned with 70 feet of magical golden hair, she has been locked away for years and desperately wants freedom. The feisty teenager strikes a deal with Flynn, and together, they begin a whirlwind adventure.

It's going to be interesting finding out how Disney approaches Tangled. Over the years, the studio has been criticised for either adhering too closely to the original cartoons or taking big swings that haven't landed with audiences.

A release date for Tangled has yet to be revealed, but with shooting set to begin this June, a late 2027/early 2028 debut in theaters seems likely.