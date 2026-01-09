SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumor Once Again Makes A Case For Sadie Sink Playing The MCU's Jean Grey

As speculation continues to swirl about Sadie Sink's Spider-Man: Brand New Day role, it's clear that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are using the mystery to increase interest in the movie.

It certainly seems to be working, and we wouldn't bank on the first trailer pulling back the curtain on Sink's character. Who she's playing will probably be revealed at some point before the movie swings into theaters this July, but right now, we only have rumours to go on.

The latest comes from @MyTimeToShineH, who reveals that Sink wears green and yellow in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and has similar powers to Jean Grey.

Noting that she's being "chased" by the Department of Damage Control, the insider theorises that Sink is likely playing the powerful mutant. This obviously raises some big questions, including what Jean is doing on Earth-616 and why she's debuting in a Spider-Man movie.

It could be that Jean is stranded in the MCU after her reality is destroyed, but we'd say a far more likely possibility if her being another of Earth-616's mutants (joining the likes of Namor and Ms. Marvel). After the MCU is rebooted in Avengers: Secret Wars, we'd imagine Sink sticking around as Jean alongside the rest of Marvel Studios' new X-Men is the current plan.

It's a unique move by Kevin Feige if that is indeed the plan, but introducing one of the future X-Men in what will likely be a contender for 2026's biggest superhero movie seems pretty smart.

"It's torture. There's so much speculation," Sink said in a recent interview. "I feel like there's a new character every week. I tell people. The people I know. I found out through online theories. Before I got cast, there was speculation online that said, 'Sadie Sink is gonna be in the new Spider-Man.'"

"I was like, ‘I am?’ Sure enough, two days later, they asked me to do it," the Stranger Things star continued. "Those theories, there's sometimes some truth to [them]."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.