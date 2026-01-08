MAN OF TOMORROW Rumored To Feature A [SPOILER] Reference; WONDER WOMAN Will Appear

Over the past couple of weeks, several different scoopers have sent speculation into overdrive by sharing Man of Tomorrow casting details for a character that sounds a lot like Wonder Woman, and it seems James Gunn really is in the process of searching for an actress to play a new take on the iconic Amazonian warrior for his Superman follow-up.

During this week's episode of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider backed up cohost John Rocha's recent claim that the DCU's new Wonder Woman will indeed be introduced in Man of Tomorrow, and that Gunn met with an undisclosed number of actresses about potentially suiting-up as Diana before the new year.

According to the most recent breakdown, Gunn is "looking at every young 'hot' (as in, upcoming) actress for the new female lead in Man of Tomorrow," and whoever ends up landing the role will need to be "tall, [in her] 20s, and have fighting skills."

There is a solo Wonder Woman movie in development (Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira is currently working on the script), but it seems Gunn is planning to take a page out of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder's playbook by allowing audiences to get familiar with the character in a team-up setting first.

Could we also see the DCU's Dark Knight make his debut in MOT? Sneider has heard that Batman will not appear in the movie, but will be referenced! This would mark the first live-action nod to the Caped Crusader, but Gotham City's protector did briefly appear in the shadows in the animated Creature Commandos series.

Finally, Sneider has heard that the Teen Titans movie - which Nogueira was also writing - has "hit a snag." We don't have any more to go on just yet, but don't be surprised if this project is pushed way down the DCU slate in the coming weeks.

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027. Production is expected to get underway this summer.

Man of Tomorrow will see the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) team-up to face Brainiac (Lars Eidinger). Rachel Brosnahan will also return as Lois Lane, along with Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. (we've heard that other characters from Peacemaker season 2 will also feature).

It remains to be seen how the character will be introduced in the movie, but there's a good chance it will have something to do with the events of the Peacemaker season 2 finale.

The HBO Max series concluded with Chris Smith and the rest of the 11th Street Kids, along with Judomaster and A.R.G.U.S. Agents Sasha Bordeaux and Langston Fleury, founding Checkmate, and a vengeance-fuelled Rick Flag Sr. establishing his villainous turn by kidnapping Chris and stranding him in Salvation, the Earth-like dimension Flag intends to use as a prison for the planet's metahumans.

We assume that Flag is going to continue down this path, so don't be surprised if he winds up as an adversary of the Man of Steel in MOT - at least until Brainiac puts everyone on Earth on notice.