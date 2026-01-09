RUMOR: BLADE Reboot Dead At Marvel Studios; Marhershala Ali Will Debut As The Daywalker In MIDNIGHT SONS

It's been seven years since Marvel Studios announced that Mahershala Ali was set to star as the titular vampire slayer in a new MCU Blade movie, and after numerous delays and setbacks, it seems the studio has given up on trying to bring the reboot to the screen.

We got the disappointing news that the project had been removed from Marvel's slate in 2024, but a report that the movie was only on indefinite hold followed, and we were led to believe that Blade had simply been delayed (again) and would eventually move forward.

However, during this week's episode of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider said he's heard that the Blade reboot is now "dead," but the plan is for Ali to make his MCU debut as the character in the Midnight Sons movie.

Ali was asked about the status of the film while being interviewed on the red carpet of last year's Jurassic World Rebirth premiere, and while he made it clear that he is still more than willing to suit-up as the Daywalker, the ball is very much in the studio's court.

"Call Marvel," the actor said to Variety. "I’m ready. Let them know I’m ready."

Ali had a little more to say to THR: “I would love for Blade to happen; we’ll see, I don’t know where Marvel is at right now. I’m just looking for the next great part, I really am.”

Last we heard, the latest draft by Eric Pearson - who is the sixth writer to have been assigned to the project after Michael Green, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Michael Starrbury, Beau DeMayo and Nic Pizzolatto - had "finally satisfied everyone involved," but clearly this wasn't the case.

Apparently, the real reason Blade was pushed back again is because Marvel is prioritizing Multiversal stories in the build-up to Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. So, it may not be a case of the studio struggling to "get Blade right," and simply bad timing for Ali's Daywalker to make his MCU debut.

There have also been rumors that the positive response to Wesley Snipes' appearance in Deadpool and Wolverine may have led to the studio switching gears and deciding to make the reboot a Multiverse story that could feature both takes on the Daywalker.

Whatever the case may be, Feige assured fans that Marvel is "committed" to seeing Blade to fruition shortly after the most recent delay.

“We are committed to Blade. We love the character. We love Mahershala’s take on him. And rest assured: whenever we change direction with a project, or are still figuring out how it fits into our schedule, we let the audience know. You’re all up to date on what’s happening. But I can tell you that the character will indeed make it to the MCU."

It sounds like Feige will make good on his promise to bring Ali's Blade to the MCU, at least, and there's always a possibility that the character will eventually get his own solo movie after Midnight Sons.