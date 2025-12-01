BLADE: Mia Goth Talks Lilith, Mahershala Ali's "Interesting Take", Scrapped 1920s Setting, And More

BLADE: Mia Goth Talks Lilith, Mahershala Ali's &quot;Interesting Take&quot;, Scrapped 1920s Setting, And More

Blade star Mia Goth has addressed her role as Lilith in the troubled MCU movie, opening up on Mahershala Ali's Daywalker, scrapped plans for a 1920s setting, and the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter...

By JoshWilding - Dec 01, 2025 10:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Blade

At 2019's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios President Feige welcomed Mahershala Ali to the MCU by announcing a new Blade movie. Three years later, he told fans in Hall H that the reboot would arrive in theaters on November 3, 2023. It then moved to September 6, 2024, and later slid further down the calendar to February 14, 2025. 

For a time, it too had a November 7, 2025 release date. Ultimately, it was removed from Marvel Studios' schedule altogether and taken back to the drawing board (having already gone through multiple creative teams). 

During that time, Bassam Tariq and Yann Demange have been attached as directors to the movie. Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Beau DeMayo, Michael Starrbury, Nic Pizzolatto, Michael Green, and Eric Pearson have all worked on different versions of the script, too. 

Like Ali, Mia Goth remains attached to star in the movie. Its original 1920s setting has been scrapped, as have plans for Blade to team up with Eternals' Dane Whitman/Black Knight. Some ideas from the past may find their way into the next draft, but at this stage, who knows if the movie will ever see the light of day? 

Talking to Josh Horowitz, Goth—who has been cast as the villainous Lilith—revealed what she knows of Blade's current status. "I mean, I don't know what's going on with that. I think that they want to make it," she explained. "It's such an important film for them, they're taking their time with it. I really don't have any information. I don't know why it's taken the time that it has. We will see."

When the interviewer asked the Frankenstein star about her role and original plans to tell Blade's story in the 1920s, Goth said, "Yeah, the furthest it got with me...I auditioned for that. I flew to Atlanta, we did a chemistry test between Mahershala and I. We did a costume fitting and a wig fitting. I was very excited for the direction it was going. It was very cool."

"Mahershala had such an interesting take on it. It was great," the actress added. "And then it just unravelled from there, unfortunately." 

Elsewhere in the conversation, Goth reflected on her audition for Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy's next movie, Star Wars: Starfighter. "That was on Zoom. And that was a few times on Zoom. It was Shawn. Gosling wasn't there. There were sides. The sides were great."

"I watched the George Lucas movies with my dad when I was growing up. Those, in particular, have a special place in my heart. I didn't know what it was going to be, but I really am having such an incredible time. Shawn has an energy that I've never met. He's electric, and it has a trickle-down effect on the rest of the set. He's so excited and so inspired. It's contagious. Everyone else benefits from it. It's an incredible experience."

Pushed for details on her character (widely believed to be a villain), all Goth would say is, "She's very cool."

Back to Blade, and if it does happen, then it will almost certainly be released after Avengers: Secret Wars. Marvel Studios could cut its losses and move on from the Daywalker, but that would be a waste of Ali's talents and a major embarrassment. However, releasing a subpar Blade movie would be an even bigger disaster.

You can hear more from Goth in the player below. 

