THE MARVELS Nia DaCosta Wants To Direct A Live-Action INVINCIBLE Movie

A live-action Invincible movie was announced nearly a decade ago, and in the years since, there’s been little to no meaningful progress on the project.

But that's by design, as confirmed recently by comic book creator Robert Kirkman, as the focus right now is on the hit animated show for Amazon, which stars Steven Yeun.

Yet recent comments by director Nia DaCosta (Candyman, Hedda) might indicate there's some movement behind the scenes, as she recently namedropped the project as one she would like to tackle.

She just recently directed the upcoming 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which hits theaters next week, and participated in a Reddit AMA where she revealed her fandom for the animated show and comic.

"I would LOVE to direct a live action film version of Robert Kirkman's Invincible," wrote on the social media site, responding to a fan question.

"The comic and cartoon are amazing. I know exactly how I'd want to translate that world, and that amazing father/son relationship, to screen. I also just love the idea of making something in a superhero world that has some real grit and viscera--and sex!"

Currently, season 4 of the animated Invincible adaptation is set to be released in March, and the show has already been renewed for a fifth season, which is currently in production.

Based on some past comments from Kirkman, the animated series needs about "7 or 8 seasons" to fully cover the 144-issue comic series.

Season 3 leaves off having covered approximately 65 issues of Kirman and illustrators Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley's run, leaving 59 more issues to adapt. By the time season 5 concludes, which is expected to arrive in late 2027, the show will have covered about 105+ issues or so, and will be entering the proverbial "home stretch."

In other Nia DaCosta superhero news, the Nora Ephron Prize winner recently confirmed that she maintains a good relationship with Marvel Studios, announcing that she was just on the Avengers: Doomsday set while they were filming in London.

"I was on the Avengers set a couple weeks ago because I still have relationships with these people," The Marvels helmer explained.

