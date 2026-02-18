New INVINCIBLE Poster Reveals Season 4 Episode Release Schedule

The fourth season of Robert Kirkman's adult animated series, Invincible, is set to premiere one month from today, and Prime Video has shared a new poster featuring the titular hero blasting into action.

The poster also reveals the season's episode release schedule, following the 3-episode premiere on March 18.

Episode 4 - March 25

Episode 5 - April 1

Episode 6 - April 8

Episode 7 - April 15

Episode 8 - April 22

A full trailer for the fourth season was recently released, and it saw Omni Man return to Earth with Allen the Alien to ask his son to join him in the war against the Viltrumites.

Mark Grayson very nearly met his end at the hands of the bloodthirsty (even for a Viltrumite) villain known as Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in the season 3 finale, but he's going to come up against an even tougher opponent in season 4: Grand Regent Thragg (Lee Pace).

There are a number of incredibly powerful characters in the world of Invincible, but a lot of fans would consider Thragg to be at least among the most formidable.

"Let me just start with that he looks cool as hell! The character looks so badass," said Pace in a recent interview. "As I was learning more about the story we were setting up, what I saw was a character with a lot of depth and a lot of different extremes. He goes through a lot. I don't want to say too much about that because we're just at the beginning of it, but I've also never done anything like this before. I've never done a voice-to-character like this."

"I do feel like I'm playing the character like I know him now," the actor continues. "We've recorded enough and I've researched him enough, thought about him when I'm going on my runs and been inspired by the comic books, but also the fans' engagement with the character. It all kind of goes in the machine, in a way."

"While the world recovers from catastrophe, a changed Mark fights to protect his home and the people he loves," reads the season 4 synopsis, "setting him on a collision course with a threat that could alter the fate of humanity forever."

Invincible stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Lee Pace, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, Matthew Rhys, Danai Gurira, and Melise.