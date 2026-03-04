INVINCIBLE Season 4 Teaser Unleashes Lee Pace's Grand Regent Thragg - SPOILERS

The fourth season of Invincible will be with us in two weeks, and Prime Video has released a new teaser spotlighting arguably the most powerful and ruthless villain the titular hero has and will ever face, Thragg (Lee Pace).

Mark Grayson very nearly met his end at the hands of the bloodthirsty (even for a Viltrumite) Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in the season 3 finale, but he's going to come up against an even tougher opponent in season 4.

"Let me just start with that he looks cool as hell! The character looks so badass," said Pace in a recent interview. "As I was learning more about the story we were setting up, what I saw was a character with a lot of depth and a lot of different extremes. He goes through a lot. I don't want to say too much about that because we're just at the beginning of it, but I've also never done anything like this before. I've never done a voice-to-character like this."

"I do feel like I'm playing the character like I know him now," the actor continues. "We've recorded enough and I've researched him enough, thought about him when I'm going on my runs and been inspired by the comic books, but also the fans' engagement with the character. It all kind of goes in the machine, in a way."

The teaser spotlights Thragg in action as he decimates several opponents, and you may be able to recognise one of his victims by a quick glimpse of their costume.

Possible spoilers follow.

In the comics, Thragg brutalises and very nearly kills Mark's half-brother Oliver, which appears to be what's happening in the promo below.

In two weeks, you'll start to understand why some refer to Conquest as "light work" pic.twitter.com/rPTdV3BXnd — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) March 4, 2026

A few new images because it’s Invincible March and Adminicible is getting too excited!!!! pic.twitter.com/ewSxWGzWs0 — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) March 3, 2026

"While the world recovers from catastrophe, a changed Mark fights to protect his home and the people he loves," reads the season 4 synopsis, "setting him on a collision course with a threat that could alter the fate of humanity forever."

Invincible stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Lee Pace, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, Matthew Rhys, Danai Gurira, and Melise.