INVINCIBLE Season 4 Adds BLACK PANTHER Star Danai Gurira As Universa; New Images Released

Black Panther star Danai Gurira has joined the voice cast of Invincible season 4 as a powerful new character known as Universa. We also have some action-packed new promo images...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 21, 2026 08:01 PM EST
Amazon Prime Video revealed a first look at the highly-anticipated fourth season of Invincible late last year via a brief Burger Mart booth teaser (we're expecting a full trailer fairly soon), and we now have some promo images spotlighting several new and returning heroes and villains in action, while also unveiling our first glimpse of a brand-new character.

The images feature Mark Grayson doing battle with Dinosaurus, Omni-Man sharing a moment with Allen the Alien, and another look at season 4's big bad, Grand Regent Thragg (Lee Pace).

We also see Atom Eve punching out Universa, a mysterious new villain(?) who will be voiced by Black Panther star Danai Gurira.

In the comics, Universa's origin remains a mystery, but she lands on Invincible's radar when she attacks a nuclear power plant, using her Staff of Leadership in an attempt to drain enough energy from Earth to save her own planet.

Check out the new images at the links below.

Invincible will return for its fourth season this March (an official premiere date has yet to be announced), and has already been renewed for a fifth run.

As previously reported, Season 4 will include a storyline that didn't play out on the page, which we got a little hint of when demonic detective Damien Darkblood returned in the Season 3 finale's post-credits scene to summon a more powerful demon (the Devil himself?) voiced by Bruce Campbell.

"In the comics, he was never sent to hell," Kirkman says of Darkblood's unexpected return. "He was a great character that we loved from the first season. Clancy Brown’s portrayal of him was spot-on and so terrific. We always wanted to figure out a way to get Damian Darkblood back into the show, and then — gosh, do I want to spoil this? There’s a storyline from the comic that I never got around to doing. Every superhero story has some chapter where they go to hell and they fight the devil. It happens in DC and Marvel comics. It’s a big deal. I never got around to doing anything like that in Invincible. I kept getting sidetracked and there was never a good time. So it’s entirely possible that we may be doing something like that in the show, and that scene at the end of that episode is setting that up. Oh my God, and we got to work with Bruce Campbell. It’s the best."

When asked if Campbell is voicing the Satan, Kirkman says: "Could be the devil. Could be. We’ll just have to see. Maybe I shouldn’t have spoiled that."

