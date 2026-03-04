SPIDER-MAN/INVINCIBLE Comic Crossover Under Fire For Blatant Amazon Prime Product Placement

Created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, Invincible debuted to critical acclaim at the start of 2003. Ryan Ottley later joined the comic as its new artist and a contributing creator, and across 15 years and 144 issues, the comic became one of Image's biggest hits.

It's since been adapted into an animated series on Amazon's Prime Video, but one moment we won't get to see—even though it was cheekily referenced in Season 3—is Mark Grayson's meeting with Spider-Man.

Released in 2005, Marvel Team-Up #14 has become a highly sought-after comic that's finally returning to stores today. However, the reprint has made a huge change to the story originally told by Robert Kirkman, Walker, and colourist Dave McCaig.

As you can see below, the dialogue has been changed to deliver some blatant product placement for the home of Invincible on streaming.

In the original version, Mary Jane Watson says, "Movie night? Remember? I got some good ones on the Blockbuster online account today." Later, she said, "Come on, May--I got a couple I knew you'd like just in case."

Now, those lines read, "Movie night? Remember? There's a new Will Ferrell movie on Amazon Prime" and "Come on, May--looks like we'll be finishing the new season of Reacher."

This has come under fire from fans both for changing the original dialogue—imagine swapping out lines in Amazing Fantasy #15 so Peter Parker could plug Disney+—and just how blatant this product placement is.

In press releases, Prime Video makes a point of asking journalists not to call the platform "Amazon Prime Video," but someone certainly managed to get that Amazon mention in here. Is this the end of the world? Not really, but the reprint isn't exactly a recreation of the original comic, and, for some, now feels like a commercial for another billion-dollar company.

Check out the change for yourselves in the X and Reddit posts below.