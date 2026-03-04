SPIDER-MAN/INVINCIBLE Comic Crossover Under Fire For Blatant Amazon Prime Product Placement

SPIDER-MAN/INVINCIBLE Comic Crossover Under Fire For Blatant Amazon Prime Product Placement

Image and Marvel have finally reprinted Marvel Team-Up #14, the first meeting between Invincible and Spider-Man, but it's coming under fire for blatant Amazon Prime product placement.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 04, 2026 04:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Invincible

Created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, Invincible debuted to critical acclaim at the start of 2003. Ryan Ottley later joined the comic as its new artist and a contributing creator, and across 15 years and 144 issues, the comic became one of Image's biggest hits. 

It's since been adapted into an animated series on Amazon's Prime Video, but one moment we won't get to see—even though it was cheekily referenced in Season 3—is Mark Grayson's meeting with Spider-Man.

Released in 2005, Marvel Team-Up #14 has become a highly sought-after comic that's finally returning to stores today. However, the reprint has made a huge change to the story originally told by Robert Kirkman, Walker, and colourist Dave McCaig.

As you can see below, the dialogue has been changed to deliver some blatant product placement for the home of Invincible on streaming.

In the original version, Mary Jane Watson says, "Movie night? Remember? I got some good ones on the Blockbuster online account today." Later, she said, "Come on, May--I got a couple I knew you'd like just in case."

Now, those lines read, "Movie night? Remember? There's a new Will Ferrell movie on Amazon Prime" and "Come on, May--looks like we'll be finishing the new season of Reacher."

This has come under fire from fans both for changing the original dialogue—imagine swapping out lines in Amazing Fantasy #15 so Peter Parker could plug Disney+—and just how blatant this product placement is. 

In press releases, Prime Video makes a point of asking journalists not to call the platform "Amazon Prime Video," but someone certainly managed to get that Amazon mention in here. Is this the end of the world? Not really, but the reprint isn't exactly a recreation of the original comic, and, for some, now feels like a commercial for another billion-dollar company. 

Check out the change for yourselves in the X and Reddit posts below.

Shameless product placement in Marvel Team up Blind Bag reprint.
by u/SpecialistTurnip2059 in Invincible

One of the most demanded comics of the modern era is available again as superstars Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker present probably the best superhero team-up in the universe! With a star-studded variant cover artist lineup including Spider-Man legends Todd McFarlane, Erik Larsen, Ryan Ottley, Mark Bagley, and Alex Saviuk, this is the comic that no superhero fan can miss!

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Why Former Marvel Chief Stands By SPIDER-MAN's Most Hated Moment 20 Years Later
Related:

Why Former Marvel Chief Stands By SPIDER-MAN's Most Hated Moment 20 Years Later
New INVINCIBLE Poster Reveals Season 4 Episode Release Schedule
Recommended For You:

New INVINCIBLE Poster Reveals Season 4 Episode Release Schedule

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder