INVINCIBLE Season 4 Trailer And Poster Feature Some Big Debuts As Lee Pace's Grand Regent Thragg Arrives

Prime Video has released the first action-packed trailer for Invincible Season 4. We also have a poster for the critically acclaimed adult-animated superhero series, which is now confirmed to return on March 18.

What does this sneak peek reveal? Well, for starters, we get to see Grand Regent Thragg, Universa, and Dinosaurus, three major villains from the Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley Invincible comic book.

They make their animated debut in Season 4, but Thragg will be the show's big bad, and he's voiced by Guardians of the Galaxy and The Running Man star, Lee Pace.

Mark Grayson, meanwhile, is struggling to decide whether he still wants to be a hero, and Atom Eve is struggling to access her powers. Tech Jacket and Space Racer also feature, ready to lend a helping hand in the war to come.

"While the world recovers from catastrophe, a changed Mark fights to protect his home and the people he loves," reads the brief synopsis, "setting him on a collision course with a threat that could alter the fate of humanity forever."

Based on the award-winning comic book series by co-creators Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, and contributing creator Ryan Ottley, Invincible stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons. Additional cast also includes Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Lee Pace, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, Matthew Rhys, Danai Gurira, and Melise.

From Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, Invincible Season 4 will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The third season of Invincible is the most watched Animation season of all time on Prime Video, marking the biggest returning season of all time across all Adult Animation Originals on Prime Video. The third season of Invincible was nominated for the Critics' Choice Award for Best Animated Series in 2025, as well as consecutive Primetime Emmy Award nominations in 2024 and 2025.

The first two seasons received "Certified Fresh" rankings on Rotten Tomatoes, and the series was awarded Rotten Tomatoes' Golden Tomato Award for Best Animated Series in 2023. Invincible continued its critically acclaimed streak with a Season 3 score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

You can check out the first trailer and poster for Invincible Season 4 below.