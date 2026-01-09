WONDER MAN TV Spot Reveals First Official Look At Simon Williams In His Comic-Accurate Superhero Suit

Marvel Television's Wonder Man promises to deliver a tongue-in-cheek take on Hollywood and superhero fatigue, and this latest TV spot even pokes fun at Marvel Studios for being part of the "problem."

By far the biggest reveal comes when we see Simon Williams wearing the MCU's take on Wonder Man's comic book costume. We're assuming this is just his suit for the in-universe "Wonder Man" movie, but it lines up with the source material and wouldn't look out of place alongside the rest of The Avengers.

We still don't know where Wonder Man as a character will fit into the wider MCU; is this just a fully standalone tale, or could we eventually see Simon fighting alongside the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes?

That remains to be seen, but he has a storied history on the page with both the main team (where he had a fun friendship with Beast) and the West Coast Avengers.

"I think the coolest thing to me is that it doesn’t feel like it’s about superheroes," Yahya Abdul-Mateen II said at last October's New York Comic Con. "To me, it feels like it’s about ambition, friendship, and dreams. I think just the idea of Simon being a guy who has something, who feels like he has something to offer."

"He feels like he’s in this really big world with a really big talent that nobody knows about, and I think that’s the very relatable thing is being ambitious and going after your dreams," the actor continued. "We get to tell that story, do it in a clever and fun way with some attitude, and hide it in this infrastructure — the world of Marvel. So, it’s really cool to be a part of something like that."

Check out this latest Wonder Man TV spot in the player below.

This isn’t just a Super Hero story. It’s the role of a lifetime.#WonderMan premieres January 27 at 6PM PT only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/avNEiAsm37 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 9, 2026

Wonder Man is created by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: Brand New Day) and Andrew Guest (Community, Hawkeye).

The series stars Emmy Award winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams and Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley, who reprises his role as Trevor Slattery following appearances in Iron Man 3, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and All Hail the King. Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Olivia Thirlby, and Byron Bowers also feature.

Wonder Man follows aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams, who is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns that legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man."

These two actors, at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

All eight episodes of Wonder Man will stream exclusively on Disney+ at 6pm PT January 27.