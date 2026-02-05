WONDER MAN Star Josh Gad Reveals Cut Doorman Spoiler And Plans For His MCU Return...As Another Character

Wonder Man's fourth episode is a largely standalone effort that follows Demarr Davis (Byron Bowers), a doorman at one of Los Angeles' most popular nightclubs.

After coming across a Roxxon dumpster with a strange, black liquid oozing from the bottom, Demarr makes the mistake of touching it and vanishes, finding himself trapped in a liminal space full of doors. With that, he gains the power to transport anything and anyone through himself.

Ultimately, Demarr's 15 minutes of fame ended with "Doorman" leaving Frozen star Josh Gad lost in the Darkforce Dimension following a mishap on the set of Cash Crab 2. With that, superpowers are outlawed in Hollywood, and Demarr is taken into Department of Damage Control custody.

Talking to the Los Angeles Times about his MCU debut, Gad revealed, "I said to [Marvel Studios head] Kevin Feige, as long as I get to still play a character down the road in the MCU that isn’t Josh Gad, I’m happy to do this. He said yes, so it was like, 'Let’s buckle up and go on this weird journey together.'"

"I love that in this world, for whatever reason, this variant of myself is just requiring full-time security protection," the actor said of his fictional self's portrayal in the Disney+ series. "That was the first thing that really made me laugh — that I would just need an entourage."

Admitting that he loved how Wonder Man established that "for some reason, he is an icon in the dance clubs" in the MCU, Gad made sure to heap praise on Bowers.

"When you’re doing something this crazy, it’s a trust exercise," he noted. "The freedom to play within the script required trust between me and Byron in a way that would have really gone south had I not had somebody who was willing to play."

Gad went on to say that he's "somehow still alive," despite being trapped inside Doorman. In fact, there was even a scene revealing the actor's bizarre fate. "We did an ADR session where I was in there, and I was just sort of living a life inside of DeMarr," he explained. "One day, maybe I’ll come out of there. I’m excited about finding out for myself."

Wonder Man co-creator Destin Daniel Cretton was also on hand to promise that we haven't seen the last of Josh Gad in the MCU. "[Josh is] also known for being a really great, nice guy, so [having him] play a little bit of the opposite of that was really, really fun. We’re going to get him out. Give us a Season 2, and we’ll get Josh Gad out of Doorman."

As for who else he could play beyond Wonder Man, there are a few different possibilities. Feige has made the promise now, anyway, so perhaps he'll show up somewhere during the Mutant Saga.

Wonder Man follows aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams, who is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns that legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man."

These two actors, at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

All eight episodes of Wonder Man are now streaming on Disney+.