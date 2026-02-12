WONDER MAN: Marvel Releases A Retro Trailer For The '80s In-Universe Wonder Man Movie

Marvel Studios has released a teaser trailer for the cult classic in-universe Wonder Man movie starring “Brent Willard” and “Jackie Kay."

In the recent Disney+ series, Simon Williams' (Yahya Abdul Mateen II) father takes him to see the campy superhero/sci-fi adventure, and the movie ultimately inspires the youngster to become an actor.

Years later, Williams finds out that legendary filmmaker Von Kovak (Zlatko Burić) is directing a modern-day reboot, and sets out to land the lead role.

Check out the fun teaser at the link below.

From the Archives: The official trailer from the cult classic 1980s Super Hero film #WonderMan. pic.twitter.com/FXo3tJBPb1 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 12, 2026

New behind-the-scenes look at ‘WONDER MAN’



(via andrewgst | TikTok) pic.twitter.com/b9E7MPlhKd — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) February 11, 2026

In the Wonder Man season finale, "Yucca Valley," Trevor Slattery sacrifices his freedom to keep Simon out of prison, taking the blame for the explosion his friend caused by once again posing as terrorist leader the Mandarin. In the final scene, Simon uses the full extent of his mysterious abilities to break Trevor out of Department of Damage Control custody.

This was obviously never going to be the last we saw of these two, and scooper Daniel Richtman recently reported that Marvel is "very close" to giving a second season of Wonder Man the greenlight. Whether this means an official announcement is imminent is not clear, but if the studio is planning to continue the show, the trades will no doubt pick up the story.

If the show does return for another run, it would be just the third live-action Disney+ Marvel series to get a second season after Loki and Daredevil: Born Again (S2 premieres later this year).

Aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film “Wonder Man”. These two actors at opposite ends of their careers doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

Along with Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, Wonder Man will star Demetrius Grosse as Simon's brother Eric Williams, aka the Grim Reaper, along with Sir Ben Kingsley as the returning Trevor Slattery. Byron Bowers is also on board as Doorman. We had heard that Ed Harris, Bob Odenkirk, and Courtney Cox had been enlisted for cameos, but none of them actually showed up (Josh Gad played himself).