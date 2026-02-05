WONDER MAN: Marvel Studios Reportedly "Very Close" To Green-Lighting A Second Season

Though it's probably fair to say that hype for Wonder Man wasn't exactly through the roof in the buildup to the show's premiere, Marvel Television's latest MCU-set series succeeded in winning over a lot of fans. Critics were also very impressed, and the show sits at 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Wonder Man's dialled-back approach to superheroics and focus on character over spectacle proved to be a welcome change for those hoping to see something genuinely different from an MCU project, and viewers are eager to see more of Simon and Trevor following the events of the season finale.

In "Yucca Valley," Trevor Slattery sacrifices his freedom to keep Simon Williams out of prison, taking the blame for the explosion his friend caused by once again posing as terrorist leader the Mandarin. In the final scene, Simon uses the full extent of his mysterious abilities to break Trevor out of Department of Damage Control custody.

This was obviously never going to be the last we saw of these two, and scooper Daniel Richtman is now reporting that Marvel is "very close" to giving a second season of Wonder Man the greenlight. Whether this means an official announcement is imminent is not clear, but if the studio is planning to continue the show, the trades will no doubt pick up the story.

If the show does return for another run, it would be just the third live-action Disney+ Marvel series to get a second season after Loki and Daredevil: Born Again (S2 premieres later this year).

Would you like to see a second season of Wonder Man? Drop us a comment down below.

Aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film “Wonder Man”. These two actors at opposite ends of their careers doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

Along with Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, Wonder Man will star Demetrius Grosse as Simon's brother Eric Williams, aka the Grim Reaper, along with Sir Ben Kingsley as the returning Trevor Slattery. Byron Bowers is also on board as Doorman. We had heard that Ed Harris, Bob Odenkirk, and Courtney Cox had been enlisted for cameos, but none of them actually showed up (Josh Gad played himself).