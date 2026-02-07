WONDER MAN BTS Photos See Simon Williams Suit Up As MCU's Newest Superhero

With rumours swirling about tentative plans for Wonder Man Season 2, Marvel Studios has released some new behind-the-scenes photos from the Disney+ series.

We see the original "Wonder Man" movie being shot, and learn that old-school filmmaking techniques were used with the title hero's miniature ship. Later, the set of the reboot is highlighted, with Simon Williams suited up as Wonder Man alongside Joe Pantoliano as himself/Barnaby.

While Wonder Man was released as a standalone "Marvel Spotlight" series, the reaction from fans has made it clear that they want to see more of Simon and Trevor Slattery in the MCU.

Season 2 may be the best place for that to happen. Still, given Simon's ties to the Department of Damage Control and his history on the page as a West Coast Avenger, Marvel Studios could have even bigger plans for the two best friends.

Talking to Marvel.com about what drew him to Wonder Man, Aquaman and Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II said, "At first, it wasn’t even about Simon. It was really about Destin, even before Simon. I’m a fan of Destin’s work: Just Mercy, Short Term 12. I like his filmmaking. It’s earnest. It has a lot of heart."

"I talked to Destin, and he said that he wanted to do something that was different. He was describing this character that was kind of awkward. He was passionate about acting. Simon was easily relatable. His super power, to him, was not the most exciting thing about him. He has a real passion, and that was something I can get behind."

Also, Destin said that he wanted to shoot it in a way where it sort of felt like an indie," the actor continued. "It felt different than some of the other things that were already on the Marvel slate. So I said, “Yeah, I really want to be a part of that."

Check out these new Wonder Man BTS photos in the social posts below.

Wonder Man is created by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: Brand New Day) and Andrew Guest (Community, Hawkeye).

The series stars Emmy Award winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams and Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley, who reprises his role as Trevor Slattery following appearances in Iron Man 3, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and All Hail the King. Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić, Olivia Thirlby, Byron Bowers, and Demetrius Grosse also feature.

Wonder Man follows aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams, who is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery, an actor whose biggest roles may be well behind him, Simon learns that legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man."

These two actors, at opposite ends of their careers, doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry.

All eight episodes of Wonder Man are now streaming on Disney+.