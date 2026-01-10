SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - 5 Characters Sadie Sink Is Definitely NOT Playing In The Upcoming MCU Flick

Sadie Sink has all but become a household name among comic book movie fans overnight following her performance in Stranger Things and her subsequent casting in both Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the upcoming Avengers films. Popular theories often have landed her in the realm of several well-known characters from the source material - some more likely than others.

With a lot of the buzz suggesting that she's either Jean Grey or Jean Grey-adjacent in the next several MCU films, the most plausible theory is that she would portray not one, but two characters across multiple films. With the more recent suggestions that her character in Brand New Day isn't Jean, but rather someone similar to her, many hardcore fans have subscribed to the idea that Sink will first play Jean's clone, Madelyne Pryor, aka the Goblin Queen in the Sony side, then going on to portray the mutant Jean Grey herself in the Avengers films to follow.

Even given the plausability of this school of thought, some fans are still dead-set on believing that she'll be Mary Jane, Mayday Parker, and even Shathra. While some would say these are nonsensical ideas, here we're taking a look at ten roles she definitely won't be bringing to life to give any of the prior theories some credence given the stark contrast in likelihood from these silly suggestions.

Remember, this is meant to be taken as a fun and playful editorial which is driven by the consistent narrative of the tiresome nature of constant pieces suggesting who she might play, so we hope you don't take it too seriously and get a chuckle out of it.

5.Scorpion/Mac Gargan

Michael Mando (Better Call Saul) initially appeared as Mac Gargan AKA Scorpion in the first MCU Spidey flick - Spider-Man: Homecoming, making him one of the longest living members of this franchise's cast. Many fans are excited to see him finally return to the role after a small part in Homecoming which included a vague tease in a post-credit scene where he engaged Vulture within prison about desiring to uncover the webslinger's true identity.

Some may be disappointed that the actor/character is finally getting his due in live-action in a movie that is jam-packed with other antagonists the likes of Tombstone, Boomerang, Punisher, Hulk, and even Ramrod. Regardless of the size of Scorpion's role this summer, it's been teased that he may be the frontrunner to step into the symbiotic shoes as the MCU's Venom in place of Eddie Brock to break the mold.

In any event, we can say with confidence that all of these things point to Sadie Sink definitely NOT being cast as Mac Gargan/Scorpion in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and we would be surprised if you disagreed.

4.Hulk/Bruce Banner

Mark Ruffalo's casting in Spider-Man: Brand New Day came as quite a shock to most fans of the Sony Pictures franchise, particularly with how early the reports came of his involvement. However, there is plenty of justification for the Green Goliath being included in the fourquel, especially at this point in Peter's character arc.

In the source material, when the world was brainwashed to forget Peter Parker's identity as the wall-crawler, the dissocitive nature of Banner's condition allowed for Hulk to remember who Peter really was. While some might find it disappointing that the person most likely to recall the tragic identity of the young hero is a character who had limited interactions with Spidey in the MCU until now, many others welcome the possibility of returning to a Savage Hulk in the place of the controversial Smart Hulk which first appeared in Avengers: Endgame.

Add to that the consistency of Sony including one MCU Avengers-related mentor in each film leading up to this, in the form of Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man/Tony Stark, and Gwenyth Paltrow's Pepper Potts (Homecoming), Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, Cobie Smulders's Maria Hill, and Ben Mendelsohn's Talos (Far From Home), and Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and Benedict Wong's Wong (No Way Home). Given that track history it should come as no surprise to consistent viewers that Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk, Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/Punisher, and possibly even Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova will all be included in the follow up to the massively successful No Way Home.

Sure, its definitely possible that Sadie Sink could be playing a re-casted version of She-Hulk, especially considering the outfit her character wears is said to be similar to Jean Greys, and both heroes sport a green costume. Still, we're not expecting even Kevin Feige to take such a risk after the controversy surrounding the She-Hulk series, regardless of your personal take on the show. In any regards, it should go without saying that there's no chance Sink is also playing Bruce Banner in this already crowded MCU title.

3.Black Panther/T'challa

There are persistent rumors that the MCU will find a new T'challa in the upcoming Avengers films from the Russo Brothers, who introduced the late Chadwick Boseman as the King of Wakanda when they released Civil War in 2016. Damson Idris seems to be the most likely successor to the role of T'challa, whether it be a multiversal variant of The Black Panther, or Touissant/T'Challa II somehow aged up following his appearance in Wakanda Forever.

Regardless of how you feel about Chadwick's legacy in relation to a new T'challa, there has already been a female successor in the form of Shuri, and Marvel has hardly been able to commit to that following the mixed reception of the movie, let alone re-cast this role with another female thespian. Even if there is precedence for a white character to don the claws in the comic books now, we think a white woman at this juncture taking up the role of Black Panther, let alone T'Challa, is simply too outlandish at this juncture, even for Kevin Feige.

Now, we would be remiss to state that it is more likely than not that the fifth or sixth Spider-Man flick could capitalize on finally including Wakanda on the Sony side of things, especially if the plan for the character is well-received, given the consistently confirmed plans for Black Panther 3 in the same time period. If Damson Idris does manage to sell the crowd on a new defender of Wakanda in the Avengers movies as well as the threequel, he would be most likely contender to be Spidey's next mentor. But as for Brand New Day, there simply isn't room for Wakanda amongst the masses, and we're positive it wouldn't be Sadie Sink to bring him back to life.

2. Uncle Ben

The MCU has seen Spidey in three solo flicks and three team-up movies so far, with no physical sign of casting an actor to play Uncle Ben. Homage is paid with initials on a suitcase, but there is no sight of Uncle Ben in Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Avengers: Doomsday, or Spider-Man: No Way Home, and we don't expect that to change now.

Even if some rumors claim that there is a multiversal element to this film, we don't wager it would be centered on a character who died before Spidey's introduction to this universe, especially as there was never a casting for him in the mainline MCU, and we would comfortably double down that if a variant was to appear of Uncle Ben, that Sadie Sink would be the last person cast in the role, even if some fingers in the fanbase are crossed for an appearance by Mayday Parker.

1.Miles Morales

First of all, we want to be clear in stating that we don't expect Miles Morales to show up in Brand New Day amongst everyone else the film is juggling, though it is possible given previous reports of his mother's potential involvement in the flick. While Sadie Sink's co-star from Stranger Things, Lucas actor Caleb McLaughlin recently ignited rumors and theories that he might be up for the role in the near future after posting some videos of him doing some flips, that only makes it even less likely that Sink would be interested in taking the spotlight from her pal.

More importantly, this character was created in the wake of the controversy surrounding #DonaldGlover4Spiderman prior to Andrew Garfield's casting in The Amazing Spider-Man movies, race-swapping this particular character would be as troublesome as doing so with the aforementioned King of Wakanda, and a major misstep on the part of Feige and company. With all of that in mind, we can confidently suggest that Sadie Sink will not be playing Miles in this Summer's web-slinging movie.

Once again, this article is in jest, though we did use the parodical angle to include a round-up of factual details surrounding Brand New Day from reports that have been shared by insiders up until this point, so we hope you enjoyed the read and utilize the opportunity for some humorous discussion.

That being said, let us know in the comments who you think Sink is playing!