MARVEL ZOMBIES's "Blade Knight" Was Created Due To Live-Action BLADE Movie's Repeated Delays

Brad Winderbaum and Bryan Andrews have confirmed that Marvel Zombies's "Blade Knight" was created after the Blade movie was repeatedly delayed, freeing Marvel Animation from tying into live-action plans...

By JoshWilding - Sep 17, 2025 10:09 AM EST
It's been over six years since Marvel Studios ended its Hall H panel at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con by announcing that Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali would lead a new Blade movie. 

Since then, the project has been through multiple creative teams, lost various cast members, and even become the butt of a memorable gag from returning Daywalker Wesley Snipes in Deadpool & Wolverine. Blade remains somewhere on the horizon, but still has no confirmed release date.

However, we'll get to see the Daywalker in action in next week's Marvel Zombies from Marvel Animation. There, the vampire will serve as the new Fist of Khonshu—a Blade/Moon Knight hybrid dubbed "Blade Knight"—and it turns out there's a very good reason for that creative pivot.

"We felt like Blade was gonna be really exciting to put on screen, and we never thought that we would come out before the live-action Blade," Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum told ComicBook.com. "It was always designed to be after. But we knew that we’d be in concurrent development."

"Sometimes when you’re chasing live-action like that, if they pivot, and you don’t pivot in the same way, you get stuck because animation needs a lot more lead time," he continued. "Making him the Fist of Konshu freed us up in a lot of ways, because he became now a new character with lore that we were creating for him, which let us kind of be more free and less tethered to the live action plans."

It doesn't sound like we should expect Marvel Zombies to give us an idea of what the MCU's Blade will be like then, as it's clear Marvel Animation was tasked with making its animated version as different as possible. That extended to Todd Williams voicing the anti-hero in place of Ali.

Marvel Zombies showrunner Bryan Andrews also chimed in to say, "It was rad [seeing Blade in Marvel Zombies]. We had no idea that it would be the first. We really thought that the Blade movie would be out and done by now, so it turned into this really wonderful, surprise privilege and honor to have him come out."

"So, the people who are nerding out over the trailer are nerding out over the big set piece of Blade," Andrews noted. "And I think it’s really high praise that when they see that, they go, ‘The movie! Why can’t we have a movie? It better be that cool! Oh my God!’, you know? That type of stuff is so gratifying to hear, so I’m thankful for it."

Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps writer Eric Pearson is currently working on the Blade script, and all signs point to it being released post-Avengers: Secret Wars. Hopefully. 

Original plans called for Blade to be a period piece, though it also looked set to pair the Daywalker up with Eternals' Dane Whitman/Black Knight at one time. Now, we have no idea what to expect from the movie. 

Run, lurch, but definitely don’t walk to Disney+ on September 24 to catch the four-episode Marvel Zombies.

MARVEL ZOMBIES Full Cast List Reveals Some Major SPOILERS And Which Characters Have Been Recast
MARVEL ZOMBIES Full Cast List Reveals Some Major SPOILERS And Which Characters Have Been Recast
Kevin Feige Sets The Record Straight On BLADE Issues; Reveals New Writer And When The Story Is Now Set
Kevin Feige Sets The Record Straight On BLADE Issues; Reveals New Writer And When The Story Is Now Set

Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 9/17/2025, 10:36 AM
Mahershala isnt even doing the voice
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/17/2025, 10:36 AM
Lol Blade Is not happening at least not whit Mahershala ...just bring Wesley Sniper back
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/17/2025, 10:52 AM
@Malatrova15 - There’s only been one Blade. There’s only ever gonna be one Blade.

I agree. I hope Snipes is back for Doomsday!
The only thing that disappointed me in DP and. Wolverine was that he didn’t have his “Daywalker” sword.
ferf
ferf - 9/17/2025, 10:37 AM
Hah! This is all it will ever be
PC04
PC04 - 9/17/2025, 10:38 AM
The fact Blade has been delayed so many times is criminal. I remember reading reports that in some early draft of the script they made Blade basically a supporting character in his own movie. WTF are we doing MARVEL?

People love Blade. He's an interesting and badass character. You can essentially do John Wick style fights with swords utilizing Blade. How do we not have this movie in production yet!?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/17/2025, 11:37 AM
@PC04 - To suddenly make vampires co-exist on the MCU is the issue. After Secret Wars, Marvel Studios shouldn't have an issue establishing vampires.
kaijunexus
kaijunexus - 9/17/2025, 10:38 AM
I mean...cool, i guess. Would honestly have liked to have seen the real Moon Knight more than "Blade Knight" though...

A pretty strange introduction for Mehershala's version of this character...
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/17/2025, 10:41 AM
@kaijunexus - yeah its an else worlds story already, id prefer they just pick blade or moon knight.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 9/17/2025, 10:53 AM
Wasn't this project supposed to come out much earlier than now though?

Anyway, guess it makes sense. Although I do hope there is an in-universe reason that serves a narrative purpose.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/17/2025, 11:11 AM
@bkmeijer1 - not sure

All we know is now that it was suppose to come after Blade whenever that was but due to the issues with that production , they had to change up atleast Blades side of the story which probably added to the delay.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 9/17/2025, 10:53 AM
I can't help but imagine Wesley just waiting to come back to the role like this

User Comment Image

I mean we already got the Deadpool and Wolverine version.

User Comment Image

The theater lost their shit when that happened.

Wesley is not only a fantastic actor with incredible range. See Nino Brown and Noxeema Jackson as an example, but he's also a martial artist. Ali is great, but I'm sorry. He's not Blade. And the way Marvel is going he will never be.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/17/2025, 11:05 AM
Who cares. September 17th is the premiere date for Mash AND Community, two of the greatest sitcoms ever! (If you watch Mash without the subtitles)





bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/17/2025, 11:09 AM



TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/17/2025, 11:08 AM
I’m not sure how just doing Blade in this would have tethered them to the plans for the live action film that hopefully happens soon since they are set in 2 separate realities…

Unless they mean they didn’t want Mahershala’s take on the character to appear first in an alternate world Marvel animated show or do similar things with the character which would be understandable imo but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Anyway while I would have rather just had Blade or Moon Knight , I also think it’s cool to play on the fact that this is a different universe that while tied to the MCU is it’s own thing hence there will be different elements & such that could come into play.

The show seems decent imo and I’m looking forward to checking it out aswell as getting to know this version of the character whose lore I hope they decently explore (even though it’s only a 4 episode series with lots of characters)!!.

User Comment Image

