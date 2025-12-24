THE LEGEND OF AANG: THE LAST AIRBENDER Bypasses Theaters For Streaming Debut; Taika Waititi & More Join Cast

Earlier this year, we learned that Paramount's animated Avatar: The Last Airbender movie, which is officially titled The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender, had been pushed back from Jan. 30 to Oct. 9, 2026, and we now have another disappointing update for fans of the classic Nickelodeon animated series that were looking forward to seeing Aang, Sokka, Katara and co. take their adventures to the big screen.

The studio has announced that the animated feature will bypass a theatrical debut and premiere on the Paramount+ streaming service, which has now become the exclusive home of all animated content from Avatar Studios, including the new Avatar: Seven Havens series.

The Legend of Aang has also added some new voice cast members, with Taika Waititi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Dee Bradley Baker, Peta Sergeant, Freida Pinto and Ke Huy Quan have joining the previously announced Dave Bautista, Eric Nam, Jessica Matten, Dionne Quan, Román Zaragoza and Steven Yeun.

“The Avatar Universe has captivated audiences for two decades, and Paramount+ is proud to be the exclusive streaming home for its beloved animated incarnation,” said Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals for Paramount+. “The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender and Avatar: Seven Havens represent the next evolution of storytelling from Avatar Studios — bringing together remarkable talent both in front of and behind the camera to deliver the epic adventures and emotional depth fans have come to expect,” she said. “These additions, alongside The Legend of Korra and the original series, solidify Paramount+ as the destination for the animated Avatar Universe.”

Based on the original Airbender series created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the new movie will be directed by Lauren Montgomery with Steve Ahn and William Mata co-directing. Latifa Ouaou, Maryann Garger are producing alongside Konietzko and DiMartino. Jeremy Zuckerman is set to return score both the film and the Seven Havens series.

According to THR's logline, The Legend of Aang will follow the journey of "the world’s last Airbender as he earns of an ancient power that could save his culture from extinction. With the help of his friends, he embarks on a global quest to find it before it falls into the wrong hands and threatens to upend the peace they sacrificed everything to achieve."

Seven Havens, meanwhile, is "set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm, follows a young Earthbender who discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra — but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse."