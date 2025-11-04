Former Kang Actor Jonathan Majors Surprises The Internet By Dressing Up As BLADE For Halloween

In a surprising move given his firing by Marvel Studios, Jonathan Majors, who played Kang in the MCU, dressed up as another popular Marvel character for Halloween: Blade.

By DanielKlissmman - Nov 04, 2025 10:11 AM EST
Jonathan Majors' Kang was meant to be the next overarching big bad in the MCU following the defeat of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. The actor played major roles in the Loki TV series and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in preparation for him to take center stage in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. However, things changed drastically when Majors was found guilty of reckless assault and harassment. Immediately after the verdict, the actor was fired as Kang, and Marvel Studios shifted gears, turning to Robert Downey Jr.'s Dr. Doom as the next main villain of the franchise. 

Despite having been fired by the studio, Majors just made a very unexpected move by dressing up as Blade for Halloween. As seen in the pictures below, the Magazine Dreams actor attended a party dressed as the Daywalker from Wesley Snipes' Blade films. He was accompanied by his wife, Meagan Good, who was dressed up as another prominent Marvel character: X-Men's Storm:

Given his history with the House of Ideas, it comes as a significant surprise that Majors would dress up as a Marvel character—especially one as popular as Blade—due to the potential coverage it could receive. Having said that, the actor has been quite vocal about his desire to return to the MCU. 

Speaking to Variety in March 2025, Majors revealed he had sent a letter to Kevin Feige after his firing: "I wrote a letter to him. Not recently, [but] not too far in the past. I just want to clear the record, yeah it sucks. It sucks, right? Like, 'boom,' you get the verdict, then, 'boom' [you're dropped], but Marvel's not mishandling anything by it coming through the grapevine. I got the job through the grapevine. [...] So, I reached out to Kevin."

When asked why he sent the letter, Majors said: "I just appreciate him. I just love him. I loved my time at Marvel, and I still love Kang. I'm watching them. I see what they're doing and I’m pulling for them. If they need me, they know where I'm at."

Around that same time, during an appearance on The Breakfast Club podcast, Majors seemed very optimistic about returning to the MCU as the time-traveling villain (at the 35:40 mark): 

"Here's the thing about Marvel: You don't know until you know. I will say this, though: Of all the characters I've played, Kang carries a certain novelty, and a certain challenge for an actor that I would love to play it again. And so, when I hear people talk about it, as long as the streets are talking, as long as the fans are talking, there's hope."

More recently, when interviewed by The U.S. Sun, Majors was asked about rumors of him stepping back into Kang's boots. He replied: "I cannot say anything about that." The Sun then asked him if there could be a Kang project for him to star in, to which he answered, "Well, it's the multiverse, so, there's always that." When told people would be excited to see him back, Majors stated: "I'm glad to hear that."

Avengers: Doomsday comes out December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled to be released on December 17, 2027. 

bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/4/2025, 10:00 AM
It's November 4th
Rpendo
Rpendo - 11/4/2025, 10:01 AM
@bobevanz - seriously…
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/4/2025, 10:09 AM
@bobevanz - I will honor Halloween in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. I will live in the Past, the Present, and the Future. The Spirits of all Three shall strive within me. I will not shut out the lessons that they teach.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/4/2025, 10:09 AM
He's carrying a machine gun . . . has he actually seen Blade?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 11/4/2025, 10:27 AM
@Clintthahamster - Erm, not 100% sure on ALL the types used in all the films, TV series, comics etc but the Blade movies Snipes DID us firearms too you know, likewise all other versions on screen or print wasn't JUST a Sword.

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
User Comment Image

That said the sword IS the most Iconic weapon most would go with but a fake gun is easier to run with for cosplay than a sword and can tend to have less issues with laws in certain regions of the world strangely but also some Dudes, esp it seems Americans, love guns more than Swords thus any excuse I guess :D
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/4/2025, 11:15 AM
@Apophis71 - The closer I get to 50, the more shit my memory becomes. But still, I mean . . . his name's Blade, not Gun.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 11/4/2025, 10:10 AM
Meagan Good. Unreasonably fine. So fine it's a damn shame. Like seriously damn!
ElJefe
ElJefe - 11/4/2025, 10:19 AM
@DarthOmega - GOTDAMM!!!
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 11/4/2025, 10:42 AM
@ElJefe - GotDamn Fam Grand Slam with a side of ham and strawberry JAM
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 11/4/2025, 11:25 AM
@DarthOmega - Absolute smoke show.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/4/2025, 10:13 AM
@Malatrova15 - User Comment Image
FallenThomas
FallenThomas - 11/4/2025, 10:14 AM
Machine gun aside, nice job Majors. All Hallows Eve respected.
emeraldtaurus
emeraldtaurus - 11/4/2025, 10:25 AM
Looks like Cat from Red Dwarf !
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/4/2025, 10:28 AM
We're never getting a BLADE movie in the MCU.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/4/2025, 10:51 AM
@JackDeth - maybe we won’t get the Mahershala one but I do think we will get a MCU movie about the character sooner then later.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 11/4/2025, 11:10 AM
@JackDeth -

Listen to the man:

User Comment Image
kseven
kseven - 11/4/2025, 10:32 AM
Meagan Good is hot AF
PC04
PC04 - 11/4/2025, 10:33 AM
They both look pretty damn awesome.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/4/2025, 10:47 AM

She is hot. He is crap. No more Kang please.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/4/2025, 10:52 AM
Both him and Megan look good!!.

Majors has said he understood Marvels decision & still enjoyed his time in the MCU so there’s no real bad blood there from either side hence he can dress as whatever character from Marvel he wants…

Also it’s [frick]ing Halloween too.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/4/2025, 10:59 AM
Blade would work as an interquel type of film. Have it set right after Infinity War but before Endgame with Blade trying to stop the rise in Elite Vampires from trying to insert themselves into global positions of power since humanity decreased by 50%. Then have the movie fast forward to current times with Blade arriving in Romania because he found out that the New York uprising was a distraction and Dracula has completely grown in power politically, financially, and globally during the blip and the years after.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 11/4/2025, 11:17 AM
@SonOfAGif - 🙄🤔😐🎯🎯🎯

Blade rising to the forefront, defending the remaining human race against desperate vampires, feverishly searching for sustenance as society folds in on itself since 'the snappening"...

That would have been too damn good...


But- instead of that, we get...


User Comment Image



User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/4/2025, 11:22 AM
@KennKathleen - There is so much potential to fill in the 5 year gap between Infinity War & Endgame. Which is what Disney+ could have been. I wouldn't mind a Special Presentation of Blade set during the period of the blip with that storyline and then have it be his "intro" and then have him as a major player in the Midnight Sons trilogy.
Starlight
Starlight - 11/4/2025, 11:02 AM
Sweet STORM !!!

