Former Kang Actor Jonathan Majors Surprises The Internet By Dressing Up As BLADE For Halloween

Jonathan Majors' Kang was meant to be the next overarching big bad in the MCU following the defeat of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. The actor played major roles in the Loki TV series and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in preparation for him to take center stage in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. However, things changed drastically when Majors was found guilty of reckless assault and harassment. Immediately after the verdict, the actor was fired as Kang, and Marvel Studios shifted gears, turning to Robert Downey Jr.'s Dr. Doom as the next main villain of the franchise.

Despite having been fired by the studio, Majors just made a very unexpected move by dressing up as Blade for Halloween. As seen in the pictures below, the Magazine Dreams actor attended a party dressed as the Daywalker from Wesley Snipes' Blade films. He was accompanied by his wife, Meagan Good, who was dressed up as another prominent Marvel character: X-Men's Storm:

Given his history with the House of Ideas, it comes as a significant surprise that Majors would dress up as a Marvel character—especially one as popular as Blade—due to the potential coverage it could receive. Having said that, the actor has been quite vocal about his desire to return to the MCU.

Speaking to Variety in March 2025, Majors revealed he had sent a letter to Kevin Feige after his firing: "I wrote a letter to him. Not recently, [but] not too far in the past. I just want to clear the record, yeah it sucks. It sucks, right? Like, 'boom,' you get the verdict, then, 'boom' [you're dropped], but Marvel's not mishandling anything by it coming through the grapevine. I got the job through the grapevine. [...] So, I reached out to Kevin."

When asked why he sent the letter, Majors said: " I just appreciate him. I just love him. I loved my time at Marvel, and I still love Kang. I'm watching them. I see what they're doing and I’m pulling for them. If they need me, they know where I'm at."

Around that same time, during an appearance on The Breakfast Club podcast, Majors seemed very optimistic about returning to the MCU as the time-traveling villain (at the 35:40 mark):

"Here's the thing about Marvel: You don't know until you know. I will say this, though: Of all the characters I've played, Kang carries a certain novelty, and a certain challenge for an actor that I would love to play it again. And so, when I hear people talk about it, as long as the streets are talking, as long as the fans are talking, there's hope."

More recently, when interviewed by The U.S. Sun, Majors was asked about rumors of him stepping back into Kang's boots. He replied: "I cannot say anything about that." The Sun then asked him if there could be a Kang project for him to star in, to which he answered, "Well, it's the multiverse, so, there's always that." When told people would be excited to see him back, Majors stated: "I'm glad to hear that."

Avengers: Doomsday comes out December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled to be released on December 17, 2027.