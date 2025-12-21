8 Best Marvel And DC Holiday Movies And TV Shows You Need To Watch This Christmas

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and that means revisiting some of our favourite Christmas movies, whether it's Die Hard (yes, it's a Christmas movie), Elf, The Nightmare Before Christmas, or even Love Actually. For superhero fans, there really isn't exactly a long list of options. It's rare to see any comic book adaptation set during a specific point in time, as, like the comics themselves, they need to feel timeless. However, there are a handful of examples we think finally deserve to be recognised as Christmas classics in their own right. Some might be a little more obvious to you than others, and there are a few here we think finally deserve to be recognised among the greats mentioned above. For this revised list, we're also ranking them from worst to best! Christmas is nearly here, so get your shopping done, and make sure these are on the TV this holiday season...

8. Shazam! Shazam! remains one of the best movies from the DCEU era, explaining why there was once so much excitement for Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The sequel was a let-down, and we're guessing this Big Red Cheese won't get another Christmastime adventure in the new DCU. Still, that does nothing to diminish its predecessor, and setting the movie in Philadelphia at Christmas was a smart move. The final battle even happens at a Christmas market, and there are plenty of reminders throughout that this superhero origin story is playing out during the holidays Throw in the heart-warming themes about family and acceptance, and Shazam! remains a fun viewing experience at this time of year.



7. Spider-Man: No Way Home Okay, this is something of a stretch (which is why it doesn't rank higher), but we love this movie so much that it had to find a place here. Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of Marvel Studios' best movies, and it ends with the wall-crawler catching up with MJ and Ned during the holidays. From there, he heads to his new apartment in Manhattan and swings into action in a spectacular new costume. That snowy final swing wraps up with him passing Rockefeller Center's iconic Christmas tree, but is that enough to make this a classic Christmas movie? Probably not, but between this epilogue and the fact that the threequel came out in December, that's a good enough excuse to once again revisit Spider-Man: No Way Home this holiday season, especially with Spider-Man: Brand New Day on the horizon.



6. Iron Man 3 While it being a full-blown Christmas movie is up for debate, Iron Man 3 does take place around the holidays. Heck, minutes into the threequel, Robert Downey Jr.'s Armoured Avenger showcases his new Mark 42 armour with Bombay Dub Orchestra's "Jingle Bells" playing in the background. Later, Iron Man finds himself in snowy surroundings when he crosses paths with young Harley Keener, and there are plenty of Christmas trees around to remind us what time of year it is (even during the final battle, lights can be seen in the background, which helps give the blockbuster a surprisingly jolly feel). Director Shane Black is known for having his movies revolve around the holidays, so Iron Man 3 following suit didn't come as a shock to most fans. This one is always worth revisiting.



5. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Another blockbuster with a snowy Christmastime setting, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse deserves to be dubbed a "Christmas movie" for including its own holiday song alone! Actually, make that a holiday album. That post-credits scene with Chris Pine singing "Spidey-Bells (A Hero's Lament)" was a hit with fans, and the A Very Spidey Christmas EP featured catchy jingles from Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) singing "Joy to the World" and Peter Parker (Jake Johnson) calling for a sing-along with "Deck the Halls." Pine even lends his voice to "Up on the House Top," while Norman Osborn (Jorma Taccone) contributes a spoken word retelling of "The Night Before Christmas 1967." So, even if it's not a Christmas movie, we're resolute that its album technically makes it one.



4. What If...? Season 2 - "What If... Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?" In 2023, Marvel Studios released What If...? Season 2 over the holidays and delivered a fun holiday-inspired episode on Christmas Day. In that, Happy Hogan was tasked with overseeing security at Avengers Tower for an annual holiday party in a reality not unlike Earth-616. However, Justin Hammer crashed the event and attempted to steal a sample of Bruce Banner's blood. Happy ends up being injected with it, and after being transformed into the Hulk-like "Freak," he sets out to save the day alongside Darcy Lewis. Pitted against the Iron Legion and a Hulkbuster piloted by Hammer, Hogan ultimately saves the day...and Christmas! This is a really fun 30-odd minutes and an example of What If...?—an admittedly hit-and-miss animated TV series—at its best.



3. Batman Returns Arguably the first Christmas superhero movie, Batman Returns is a classic in its own right; however, Tim Burton's gothic Gotham City being given a festive makeover only serves to make it that much more of a delight to watch. The Penguin's deranged plan to kidnap the firstborn sons of the elite hinges on it being the holidays, while Batman and Catwoman even share a kiss under the mistletoe! As dark and twisted as this Batman sequel often is, we see no reason not to make this blockbuster a priority over the festive season. Michael Keaton returned as the Dark Knight in The Flash a couple of years ago. While the DCU reboot means all those plans for him moving forward have been scrapped (including Batgirl, Batman Beyond, and Crisis on Infinite Earths), at least we'll always have this and 1989's Batman.



2. Hawkeye Hawkeye was Marvel Studios' first full-blown Christmastime adventure, and what a treat this series proved to be back in 2021. It wasn't perfect, but when all was said and done, we'd argue that it's among the Multiverse Saga's most underrated gems. Based around the holiday season in New York City, the show followed Clint Barton as he was dragged away from his family to lend a helping hand to his biggest fan, Kate Bishop, after she donned his old Ronin costume. From there, they crossed paths with Echo, Yelena Belova, and even The Kingpin, with the show culminating in a battle at the Rockefeller Center. Taking full advantage of its seasonal setting, Hawkeye was a joy, and we're hoping now that Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld reunite in the post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU.

