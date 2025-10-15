Mia Goth Confims That She's Still Attached To MCU BLADE Reboot; Breaks Silence On MAXXXINE Allegations

Hard as it may be to believe, it's been over six years since Marvel Studios announced that Mahershala Ali was set to star as the titular vampire slayer in a new MCU Blade movie.

Numerous delays and setbacks followed, and we got the disappointing news that the project had been removed from Marvel's slate late last year. Though a report that the movie was on indefinite hold followed, we were led to believe that Blade had simply delayed (again) and would eventually move forward.

Ali was asked about the status of the film while being interviewed on the red carpet of the Jurassic World Rebirth premiere, and it sounds like he is still more than willing to suit-up as the Daywlker - but the ball is very much in the studio's court.

"Call Marvel," the actor said to Variety. "I’m ready. Let them know I’m ready."

Ali had a little more to say to THR: “I would love for Blade to happen; we’ll see, I don’t know where Marvel is at right now. I’m just looking for the next great part, I really am.”

Mia Goth was also attached to star in the reboot, and is taking a slightly more positive stance on the delay. The actress confirmed that she was still on board the project (she is believed to be playing Lilith, though this has not been officially announced) during an interview with Elle.

"It's for the best that it's taken the time that it has. They want to do it right."

Last year, the Frankenstein star was sued by a background actor she worked with on A24's horror sequel, MaXXXine, and has now spoken about the incident for the first time.

Goth was accused of deliberately kicking James Hunter in the head while filming a scene, and then taunting him about it afterwards. In the lawsuit, Hunter stated that he “nearly passed out twice” prior to leaving the set. He later sought private medical attention.

The suit accused Goth of battery and also included a wrongful termination claim against A24, Goth and West.

Goth said couldn't go into much detail about what happened or the status of the case, but did add: "I think if anyone was to do a simple search, they would see what the facts are."

She is most likely referring to the following Rolling Stone report that was published last year.