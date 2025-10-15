Mia Goth Confims That She's Still Attached To MCU BLADE Reboot; Breaks Silence On MAXXXINE Allegations

Mia Goth Confims That She's Still Attached To MCU BLADE Reboot; Breaks Silence On MAXXXINE Allegations

Mia Goth has confirmed that she is still attached to Marvel Studios' long-awaited Blade reboot, and feels that the multiple delays may actually be for the best...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 15, 2025 09:10 AM EST
Hard as it may be to believe, it's been over six years since Marvel Studios announced that Mahershala Ali was set to star as the titular vampire slayer in a new MCU Blade movie.

Numerous delays and setbacks followed, and we got the disappointing news that the project had been removed from Marvel's slate late last year. Though a report that the movie was on indefinite hold followed, we were led to believe that Blade had simply delayed (again) and would eventually move forward.

Ali was asked about the status of the film while being interviewed on the red carpet of the Jurassic World Rebirth premiere, and it sounds like he is still more than willing to suit-up as the Daywlker - but the ball is very much in the studio's court.

"Call Marvel," the actor said to Variety. "I’m ready. Let them know I’m ready."

Ali had a little more to say to THR: “I would love for Blade to happen; we’ll see, I don’t know where Marvel is at right now. I’m just looking for the next great part, I really am.” 

Mia Goth was also attached to star in the reboot, and is taking a slightly more positive stance on the delay. The actress confirmed that she was still on board the project (she is believed to be playing Lilith, though this has not been officially announced) during an interview with Elle.

"It's for the best that it's taken the time that it has. They want to do it right."

Last year, the Frankenstein star was sued by a background actor she worked with on A24's horror sequel, MaXXXine, and has now spoken about the incident for the first time.

Goth was accused of deliberately kicking James Hunter in the head while filming a scene, and then taunting him about it afterwards. In the lawsuit, Hunter stated that he “nearly passed out twice” prior to leaving the set. He later sought private medical attention.

The suit accused Goth of battery and also included a wrongful termination claim against A24, Goth and West.

Goth said couldn't go into much detail about what happened or the status of the case, but did add: "I think if anyone was to do a simple search, they would see what the facts are."

She is most likely referring to the following Rolling Stone report that was published last year.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/15/2025, 9:40 AM
Forget about that Blade movie. It's never happening. Luckily she's in Frankenstein and The Odyssey. She reminds me of Shelley Duvall. Hopefully her career stretches farther and wider
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 10/15/2025, 9:41 AM
I would imagine we'll finally see Blade announced, post Secret Wars. Along with Ghost Rider, if they debut either in either Doomsday or SW. It makes sense if Marvel wants to pivot a bit, for the next saga of the MCU to consist of New York (Spider, DD, Punisher, Jessica Jones, Heroes for Hire?), then the darker mystical side with Blade, Ghost Rider/Midnight Sons. Then for the still galactic/fantastical side you get X-Men and F4. It would really have a nice corner for every end of the fanbase/general audience to do it like this, opposed to how they've done it, where everything is just kind of the same.
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 10/15/2025, 9:45 AM
After DP&W, I'd rather just have another Wesley Snipes Blade. Dude showed that he's still got it after all these years, and Ali isn't exactly a spring chicken himself, so if we're going the route of an older actor doing Blade, why not just stick to the OG?

