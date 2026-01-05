MCU Phase 4 Actor Not Seen Since 2021 Confirms They Will Return In AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

MCU Phase 4 Actor Not Seen Since 2021 Confirms They Will Return In AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has confirmed that he will return as the Master of the Martial Arts in the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 05, 2026 10:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars
Source: PEOPLE

Despite being released in the final months of the pandemic (at a time when moviegoers were still wary about heading to theaters), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings grossed an impressive $432.2 million in 2021.

A sequel seemed likely, but has never materialised. There were rumblings about a Kang-centric follow-up titled Shang-Chi and the Wreckage of Time, but filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton has been busy with Wonder Man and the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Since 2021, Simu Liu has repeatedly expressed disappointment with the sequel being put on hold. On the plus side, the actor will reprise the role in this December's Avengers: Doomsday.

Talking to PEOPLE, Liu hinted that Shang-Chi 2 is still happening when he said, "There's not a whole lot to tease right now, other than I think, I sound like a broken record at this point, but it is happening." 

"But I think the more immediate tease is, of course, [Avengers:] Doomsday," Liu continued. "Yeah, which comes out next year, which I was lucky enough to be a part of and will be lucky enough to be a part of its successor in Secret Wars."

So, Shang-Chi will be among those returning for Avengers: Secret Wars. What we should expect from the character in that movie is a mystery to us, but we may end up seeing a completely different version of the hero on Doctor Doom's Battleworld.

Leaked concept art previously showed Yelena Belova, for example, as one of Doom's royal guards.

Reflecting on his Avengers: Doomsday experience, Liu added, "I came away from Doomsday with like, a lot of, a lot of really fantastic friendships. Channing Tatum, I wanted to shout him out because he's just one of my favourite human beings. And, I just had such a phenomenal time with him, on-set, off-set. He's just, you know, such an admirable person."

The now-confirmed cast of Avengers: Secret Wars includes Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Mackie, Sadie Sink, Benedict Cumberbatch, Letitia Wright, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Paul Bettany, and Hayley Atwell. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Ending Spoilers Reveal Two Of AVENGERS: SECRET WARS' Lead Characters
Related:

RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Ending Spoilers Reveal Two Of AVENGERS: SECRET WARS' Lead Characters
RUMOR: AVENGERS: SECRET WARS To Feature Spider-Man, Wolverine, And More In Lead Roles - Possible SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: AVENGERS: SECRET WARS To Feature Spider-Man, Wolverine, And More In Lead Roles - Possible SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder