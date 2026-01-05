DEADPOOL 2 Star Zazie Beetz Fights For Her Life In Blood-Soaked New Trailer For THEY WILL KILL YOU

Warner Bros., New Line Cinema and Nocturna have launched the official trailer for their upcoming horror comedy They Will Kill You, offering a bloody first look at Zazie Beetz doing her best to survive the worst night of her life.

The film follows a newly hired housekeeper (Zazie Beetz) at a mysterious New York City hotel known as the Virgil. She swiftly learns that not all is what it seems as the building is actually the secret headquarters for a satanic cult, with the members having chosen her as their latest sacrifice.

So, let the bloody games commence!

The cast features Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2; Joker), Myha’La (Industry; Leave the World Behind), Paterson Joseph (The Beach; The Leftovers), Tom Felton (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows; Rise of the Planet of the Apes), Heather Graham (Boogie Nights; Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me), and Patricia Arquette (True Romance; Boyhood).

Kirill Sokolov (No Looking Back; Why Don't You Just Die!) helmed the feature, with a screenplay he co-wrote with Alex Litvak (Predators; Secret Society of Second Born Royals). Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Dan Kagan are all attached as producers.

Following her breakout role as Vanessa Kiefer in the acclaimed FX series Atlanta, Beetz became well known to comic book movie fans for her roles as Domino in 2018's Deadpool 2 and Sophie Dumond in 2019's Joker, a role she later reprised in the 2024 sequel Joker: Folie à Deux. Her other more prominent roles include, but are not limited to, The Harder They Fall, The Bad Guys, Invincible, Bullet Train, Black Mirror, and Big Mouth.

Her most recent film, The Dutchman, is now playing in theaters. The film co-stars André Holland and Kate Mara. She can also be seen next month in Gore Verbinski's critically acclaimed Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die, where she'll star alongside Sam Rockwell, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Peña, Asim Chaudhry, Tom Taylor, and Juno Temple.

They Will Kill You opens opposite the similarly themed Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, so it'll certainly be interesting to see which film ultimately emerges victorious, but both features seem to lean heavily on the gore, so we wouldn't be surprised if both ultimately find their audiences.

They Will Kill You hits theaters on March 27!

Watch the full trailer below: