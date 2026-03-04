THE BRIDE! Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As Mixed First Reviews Land

We always caution our readers to be at least somewhat wary of the first reactions to any movie (especially when the critics in question are given the VIP treatment), and the full reviews for The Bride! are a perfect example of why it tends to be best to wait until the embargo lifts for a more balanced consensus.

While the reactions were mostly glowing, the reviews are decidedly more mixed, and quite a lot of them lean negative.

Even so, Maggie Gyllenhaal's direction comes in for high praise, as does the filmmaker's decision to take some "big swings" (you're going to read those two words a lot in these reviews), even if not all of them pay off. The performances are also said to elevate the material, although not everyone was overly impressed by Jessie Buckley's turn as the titular Bride.

The Bride! is currently sitting at 59% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 79 reviews.

During a recent interview with The New York Times, Gyllenhaal revealed that a number of changes were made after test-screening audiences reacted negatively to some of the movie's more violent scenes.

“There’s sexual violence. There’s violence. Because it’s a big studio movie, we tested and tested it. We had big screenings in malls, where people came to see it, which I had never been a part of as an actress or a director before. So fascinating,” she recalled. “And one of the things that they brought up was the violence: Is it too violent? And I was talking about it with a girlfriend of mine, who said — and she wasn’t being reductive — ‘I wonder if you had been a man making this movie, if you would have had the same response.'”

The Bride! is an electrifying and bold reanimation.



"This is not a nostalgic retread of Frankenstein," writes Sarah Carey. "It is a reclamation project."



‘THE BRIDE!’ is a disappointing mess that goes nowhere, despite Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale trying their best.



