"I'd Rather Die": FRANKENSTEIN Director Guillermo Del Toro Shares His Thoughts On Using AI

AI is one of the hottest topics in Hollywood. Despite pushback from artists and creatives, it's been clear for some time that many people in power are welcoming the idea of making the technology commonplace in entertainment. One major creator who's not a fan of AI, though, is Guillermo del Toro. The director is gearing up for the Netflix release of his latest film, Frankenstein, which features an all-star cast led by Oscar Isaac (Victor Frankenstein), Jacob Elordi (The Creature), and Mia Goth (Elizabeth Harlander).

Del Toro sat down for an interview with NPR, where he discussed his childhood influences, the making-of process of Frankenstein, and his life experiences. The topic of generative AI also came up, with the director being asked how he felt about the technology. Del Toro was clear about not being a fan of it, comparing the hubris of Victor Frankenstein to that of some tech-industry individuals. He also expressed his reluctance to use AI in the future:

"My concern is not artificial intelligence, but natural stupidity. I think that's what drives most of the world's worst features. But I did want it to have the arrogance of Victor [Frankenstein] be similar in some ways to the tech bros. He's kind of blind, creating something without considering the consequences and I think we have to take a pause and consider where we're going. [...] AI, particularly generative AI — I am not interested, nor will I ever be interested. I'm 61, and I hope to be able to remain uninterested in using it at all until I croak. [...] The other day, somebody wrote me an email, said, 'What is your stance on AI?' And my answer was very short. I said, 'I'd rather die.'"

This isn't the first time Del Toro has expressed his dislike of AI. During an appearance at the British Film Institute in London (via Forbes), the director stated this about the tech:

"AI has demonstrated that it can do semi-compelling screensavers. That's essentially that. The value of art is not how much it costs and how little effort it requires, it's how much would you risk to be in its presence. How much would people pay for those screensavers? Are they going to make them cry because they lost a son? A mother? Because they misspent their youth? F*ck no."

Though Guillermo del Toro is part of the group of creatives reluctant to adopt generative AI, there is arguably just as large of a group eager to make use of it. After all, AI has been used by an increasing number of high-profile productions in recent years. The Brutalist, for example, used AI to enhance the dialogue of leads Felicity Jones and Adrien Brody. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania employed Vanity AI, a program meant to make cosmetic changes to an actor's hairline and skin, and also has aging and de-aging capabilities. 2024's Late Night With the Devil utilized AI imagery, which at the time became a major talking point in the industry.

The Russo Brothers' The Electric State, which released on Netflix in 2025, also employed the use of AI. Joe Russo then spoke about it with The Times (via IGN), stating AI was best suited for creative endeavors: "There's a lot of finger-pointing and hyperbole because people are afraid. They don't understand. But ultimately you'll see AI used more significantly. [...] Also, AI is in its generative state now, where it has, as we call them, hallucinations. You can't do mission-critical work with something that hallucinates. That is a reason self-driving cars haven't taken over, or why AI surgery is not taking place worldwide. But in its generative state, AI is best suited towards creativity."

With that sentiment, and its increased usage in the industry, it's clear Artifical Intelligence is here to stay, and will likely continue to become more accepted in the industry as time passes.

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein comes out on Netflix on November 7, 2025.

