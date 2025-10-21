Oscar Isaac's FRANKENSTEIN Unveils His Proto-Creature In New Clip From Guillermo Del Toro's Adaptation

Frankenstein star Oscar Isaac was a guest on Jimmy Fallon last night, and the Moon Knight actor brought along a new clip from Guillermo del Toro's long-awaited Netflix adaptation.

This latest sneak peek finds Victor Frankenstein unveiling his first attempt at re-animating dead tissue to an initially sceptical group of colleagues.

This "Creature" - which consists of a head, torso and single arm - catches a ball before dropping it when asked, drawing great interest from certain parties in the crowd.

“Early on, we talked so much about our fathers, and the way that pain gets passed down,” Isaac told Backstage.com in a recent interview. “[The conversation] was always emotionally connected to everything being a reaction and an investigation of the world that one is born into.”

“[Del Toro and I] talked a lot about wanting to defy our fathers, and nature, and the future, and death. The defiance of death is a big one,” he added. “The ‘[frick] it’ attitude, the willingness to destroy because one can’t sit in the pain or the fear of being seen, of actually being seen. You’d rather self-immolate.”

Check out the clip below, along with some recent character posters.

A new clip from Guillermo del Toro’s ‘FRANKENSTEIN’ starring Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth and Jacob Elordi has been released. 🎥



Releasing November 7 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/24hdf8s4VC — Film Crave (@_filmcrave) October 21, 2025

Good Morning! Here is the full, uncropped poster I did for @RealGDT @FrankensteinGDT pic.twitter.com/vohBJma0zX — James Jean (@JamesJeanArt) October 20, 2025

Frankenstein centers on a brilliant but egotistical scientist (Oscar Isaac) who brings a creature (Elordi) to life in an experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

“This film concludes a quest that started at age 7, when I saw James Whale’s Frankenstein films for the first time. I felt the jolt of recognition in that seminal moment: Gothic horror became my church, and Boris Karloff my Messiah,” del Toro said in a statement when the project was first announced.

Frankenstein will receive a limited theatrical release on October 17, and a global bow by Netflix on November 7.