FRANKENSTEIN: Netflix Releases Two Stunning New Posters Ahead Of Friday's Premiere - SPOILERS

Following a way-too-brief theatrical run, Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein is set to premiere on Netflix this Friday, and the streamer has now unveiled a pair of stunning new posters...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 05, 2025 10:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Frankenstein
Source: Via FearHQ.com

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein is set to premiere on Netflix this Friday following a limited theatrical run, and the streamer has now unveiled two new posters featuring Victor (Oscar Isaac), the Creature (Jacob Elordi) and Elizabeth (Mia Goth).

At a glance, these posters appear to highlight classic character dynamics from Mary Shelley's original story - Elizabeth is Victor Frankenstein's beloved fiancée, who the Creature covets, threatens and ultimately murders - but things play out very differently in this adaptation.

Spoilers follow.

In del Toro's film, Elizabeth is actually engaged to marry Victor's brother, and though the obsessive scientist initially attempts to charm her, she ends up despising him for his cruel treatment of the Creature. Elizabeth sees a warmth and innocence in Frankenstein's "Monster," and the two form a close bond.

When the Creature regains his memories and returns to take his revenge on his creator, Elizabeth jumps in front of Frankenstein's bullet, and the devastated Creature carries her away to die in peace.

“Elizabeth is such a complex mix of love, loss, and strength—she feels very human, even in this dark, surreal world,” Goth said of her character in a recent interview. “I wanted to bring a lot of emotion to her, to show her heart and her courage, not just her sadness. It was intense, but in a very beautiful way.”

“A lot of my past roles have been more about psychological horror or survival, but Elizabeth felt different,” she adds. “She’s softer in some ways, but her emotions run so deep. It wasn’t about fear this time—it was more about love, heartbreak, and finding light in something tragic.”

Frankenstein centers on a brilliant but egotistical scientist (Oscar Isaac) who brings a creature (Elordi) to life in an experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

“This film concludes a quest that started at age 7, when I saw James Whale’s Frankenstein films for the first time. I felt the jolt of recognition in that seminal moment: Gothic horror became my church, and Boris Karloff my Messiah,” del Toro said in a statement when the project was first announced.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 11/5/2025, 10:42 AM
Aww. But I was gonna see Predator this Friday 🫤
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 11/5/2025, 11:10 AM
@lazlodaytona - I’m catching both. If it was in theaters it would be Frankenpredator weekend!
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 11/5/2025, 10:46 AM
The movie was just ok and too long, visually very pretty, but the 1994 Mary Shelley's Frankenstein is still the vastly superior film
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 11/5/2025, 10:49 AM
@KaptainKhaos - I much preferred the new one. Branagh was awful... in front of and behind the camera.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 11/5/2025, 10:49 AM
Watched it. It was good.. enough.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/5/2025, 11:17 AM
Nice posters , they certainly feel evocative of the film’s gothic nature which is cool.

In regards to Mia Goth , I think this will be my first time seeing her in action since I didn’t watch the likes of Pearl or X so interested to see her performance & version of Elizabeth who seems to an innocent & pure soul that makes us empathize with the Creature.

Anyway , the movie seems good so looking forward to watching it!!.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/5/2025, 11:39 AM

I approach it with concern. A supposed masterpiece by GDT has bitten me in the a$$ too many times.

View Recorder