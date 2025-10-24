FRANKENSTEIN: Jacob Elordi's Complete Creature Transformation Officially Unveiled

FRANKENSTEIN: Jacob Elordi's Complete Creature Transformation Officially Unveiled

With Frankenstein now playing in theaters, Netflix has officially unveiled our first proper look at Jacob Elordi as The Creature...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 24, 2025 05:10 PM EST
Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein is now playing in theaters for a limited rum ahead of its Netflix premiere on November 7, and a first look at Jacob Elordi's transformation into the story's tragic deuteragonist has been unveiled.

We have seen a few obscured glimpses of The Creature in the various trailers, TV spots and behind-the-scenes looks released online over the past few weeks, but this portrait fully unveils his character design.

As you can see, this take on Frankenstein's Monster is a lot less, well, monstrous than most other incarnations, and looks a lot closer to Mary Shelley's description than the flat-headed, neck-bolted Boris Karloff version that has become synonymous with the character.

"What we were trying to do was almost put the inside of a human body up on the outside for all to see. That’s why the veins are shown as clear as they are,” prosthetics artist Mike Hill explains to Variety. “You see the patterns where Victor’s taken this apart and put it back on and decided that’s wrong. So he’s making a man for the first time, so he’s not getting entirely correct on the first go. There are a few patchworks, a few mistakes, and this is what this body’s showing. We created this body.

"So you can literally see him bolting the leg together and extending this man to make him taller than an average human,” Hill continues. “What we decided is, if you were going to create a man, you wouldn’t go and get 10 bodies and someone together, what’s the point? You’d get the very best body you can get. And then say, ‘Okay, his hand is damaged in the war, so we have to replace the hand, his foot’s damaged. We have to replace it.”

Check out the image below, along with portraits of the movie's other main characters.

Frankenstein centers on a brilliant but egotistical scientist (Oscar Isaac) who brings a creature (Elordi) to life in an experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

“This film concludes a quest that started at age 7, when I saw James Whale’s Frankenstein films for the first time. I felt the jolt of recognition in that seminal moment: Gothic horror became my church, and Boris Karloff my Messiah,” del Toro said in a statement when the project was first announced.

AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 10/24/2025, 6:09 PM
Reminds me of Radu from the Subspecies movies. 🤷‍♂️

User Comment Image

Still can’t wait to watch it.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 10/24/2025, 6:18 PM
Hot take: I dont really like Mia Goth. Already tired of her.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 10/24/2025, 6:26 PM
Once again, Del Taco shits the bed.

Looks like [frick]n Beastly
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/24/2025, 6:35 PM
Nice!!.

I like that it harkens back to the original novel or Bernie Wrightson rather then the iconic Frankenstein’s Monster design we have gotten in live action via Boris Karloff & such…

Honestly closest it looks & feels to me is the design from Penny Dreadful tbh.

User Comment Image

Anyway , can’t wait to see the film since it’s looked good imo!!.
Himura
Himura - 10/24/2025, 9:33 PM
@TheVisionary25 - At least someone here understands theyre pulling from the original source
Humperdink
Humperdink - 10/24/2025, 10:14 PM
@TheVisionary25 - That version of the Monster was awesome. Also, he looked really good in that makeup!
Ojeet78
Ojeet78 - 10/24/2025, 10:59 PM
@TheVisionary25 - was just about to say that. Loved Rory Kinnear's Creature portrayal. Hopefully, the movie is just as good.
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 10/24/2025, 6:56 PM
Prince Nuada?
SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 10/24/2025, 6:58 PM
Thats the big reveal? Talk about about an uninspired letdown.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 10/24/2025, 8:07 PM
[frick]...I thought this was about Sex In The City...moving on..
China1975
China1975 - 10/24/2025, 9:02 PM
I really just wanted a basic update on the Boris Karloff version. It’s still my favorite design. Looking forward to this, but those original universal designs are classics. The best we’ve gotten was way back in 1987, with Monster squad!
Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/24/2025, 9:20 PM
The worst thing i heard about this is a part of it feels like a Marvel film
JobinJ
JobinJ - 10/24/2025, 10:54 PM
A beautiful articulate superhuman strong Frankenstiens monster. No thanks.
tvor03
tvor03 - 10/24/2025, 11:01 PM
Saw this tonight. Absolutely amazing film. Beautifully shot, acted, production design. It was great. Jacob Elordi is a great talent.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/25/2025, 12:09 AM
User Comment Image

