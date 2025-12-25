BLACK CAT: Kaare Andrews Covers Featuring Mary Jane Team-Up Are The Christmas Gift You Didn't Know You Needed

BLACK CAT: Kaare Andrews Covers Featuring Mary Jane Team-Up Are The Christmas Gift You Didn't Know You Needed

Check out Kaare Andrews' connecting variant covers for Black Cat #7 and #8, a new arc in G. Willow Wilson and Gleb Melnikov's hit run that guest stars Mary Jane Watson, a.k.a. the All-New Venom.

By JoshWilding - Dec 25, 2025 05:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Marvel's most unexpected duo is back. In Black Cat #5—written by G. Willow Wilson with art from Gleb Melnikov—earlier this month, the Marvel Universe's greatest super thief found herself in trouble with the law...again.

Luckily for Felicia Hardy, a certain red-headed superhero is in her corner. The relationship between Peter Parker's greatest loves has blossomed in recent years (gone are the days of them being love rivals), and the pair will reunite in next March's Black Cat #7. This time, three's a crowd, because unbeknownst to Black Cat, Mary Jane is currently the All-New Venom.

Will Felicia be impressed with Mary Jane's turn as a symbiote superhero? Or will Venom cause their unlikely bond to revert to frenemies? We'll have to wait and see, but superstar Spider-Man: Reign artist Kaare Andrews spotlights the trio in a bold connecting piece that will be featured as variant covers for Black Cat #7 and #8.

Here's the official description for the two-part storyline:

BLACK CAT MEETS THE ALL-NEW VENOM...MARY JANE WATSON!

In this all-new arc, the uncatchable thief teams up with the sinister symbiote to pull off the most daring and dangerous heist Felicia Hardy's ever attempted! Obstacles to overcome: Time. Space. Mind-melting interdimensional monstrosities. Spider-Man's rogues' gallery. Felicia and Venom's dark and violent past. All in a night's work.

"I'm very excited to take on one of the most entertaining and dynamic friendships in the Marvel Universe," Wilson shared. "MJ and Felicia have a unique history together, and as MJ's role in the Spider-verse changes, putting these two characters on the page together is a fantastic storytelling opportunity. Longtime readers will love this."

While many fans remain hopeful that Peter Parker and MJ will eventually reunite, that doesn't appear to be on the cards, even with Amazing Spider-Man #1000 on the horizon. Spidey has more recently romanced Felicia, though they're back to being friends following Zeb Wells' run on the long-running series.

Check out Andrews' connecting Black Cat covers below, and stay tuned for updates on Marvel Comics' Black Cat series—and MJ's future as the All-New Venom—as we have them. Oh, and Happy Holidays!

image host

BLACK CAT #7
Written by G. WILLOW WILSON
Art by GLEB MELNIKOV
Cover by ADAM HUGES
2-Part Connecting Cover by KAARE ANDREWS
On Sale 2/11

BLACK CAT #8
Written by G. WILLOW WILSON
Art by GLEB MELNIKOV
Cover by ADAM HUGES
2-Part Connecting Cover by KAARE ANDREWS
On Sale 3/11

