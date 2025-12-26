Netflix Drops Epic New ONE PIECE Season 2 Teaser Trailer For The Holidays

'Dreamin', don't give it up Luffy, Dreamin', don't give it up Zolo, Dreamin', don't give it up Nami....Set sail for One Piece!'

Netflix’s smash-hit live-action One Piece series is keeping fans well-fed over the long holiday stretch between Christmas and New Year’s with the release of a brand-new teaser trailer.

The preview spotlights the Straw Hat crew’s next leg of their journey, which starts off with the team's adventures in Loguetown as they continue on with their ultimate goal of making it to the Grand Line.

Season 2, officially titled One Piece: Into the Grand Line, is slated to arrive on March 10, 2026.

Netflix has confirmed that the new season will adapt several fan-favorite arcs from Eiichiro Oda’s celebrated manga, including Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and the beloved Drum Island storyline

Of course, the big addition to the season is the debut of the pirate crew's new medic, Tony Tony Chopper, who will be voiced by Mikaela Hoover (Superman, Guardians of the Galaxy). And for those that prefer the Japanese voiced version of the live-action series, Chopper's Japanese VA Ikue Ōtani will reprise her role.

The greatest pirate adventure returns March 10th, Straw Hats! 🏴‍☠️🌊 ONE PIECE: INTO THE GRAND LINE opens the path to wider seas and possibly even a bigger crew?! 👀😆 pic.twitter.com/c9DUoZ6foX — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) December 25, 2025 On a distant island under winter skies, a small reindeer with a giant heart turns another year older. 🦌❄️ Happy Birthday, Tony Tony Chopper! 💖🍬 pic.twitter.com/tV0ZlW0HpL — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) December 24, 2025

Season 2 will consist of 8 episodes, matching the length of the first season. All 8 episodes will drop at once.

The title of each episode takes inspiration from famous Hollywood movies:

The titles for the new season are notably inspired by famous Hollywood movies:

The Beginning of the End (Loguetown Arc) Good Whale Hunting (Reverse Mountain Arc) Whisky Business (Whiskey Peak Arc) Big Trouble in Little Garden (Little Garden Arc) Wax On, Wax Off (Little Garden Arc) Nami Deerest (Drum Island Arc) Reindeer Shames (Drum Island Arc) Deer and Loathing in Drum Kingdom (Drum Island Arc)

The season will heavily feature the criminal organization, introducing Mr. 0 (Joe Manganiello as Crocodile) and Miss All-Sunday (Lera Abova as Nico Robin).

"Netflix's high-seas pirate adventure, ONE PIECE, returns for Season 2—unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world's greatest treasure, they'll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies."