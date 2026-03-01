Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Reveals Why The Streamer Didn't Battle Paramount For Warner Bros.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos Reveals Why The Streamer Didn't Battle Paramount For Warner Bros.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has revealed why the streaming giant walked away from the table rather than engaging in an all-out war with Paramount Skydance for Warner Bros. Discovery.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 01, 2026 03:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Netflix
Source: Bloomberg

Despite Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix's announcement that the streaming giant would acquire Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO for a massive $87.2 billion, Paramount Skydance never gave up on its quest to acquire the company. 

When Paramount upped its offer last week (in a deal that includes its news and cable TV networks, none of which Netflix wanted), the expectation was that we'd get a fight to see which corporation would ultimately win the day. Instead, Netflix said the asking price was "no longer financially attractive" and immediately walked away from the table. 

With that, Paramount's $111 billion megadeal for Warner Bros. Discovery is officially a go. While there are still regulatory hurdles, many of those aren't expected to be an issue given the Ellison family's close relationship with President Donald Trump.

In a new interview with Bloomberg, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has revealed why the company decided against upping its bid and engaging in all-out war with Paramount. 

"We had a very tight range that we’d be willing to pay and made that offer back when we closed this deal," he explained. "We hadn’t moved much from that, except for moving to cash, which served to move the deal faster. I’m happy where we got in and happy where we got out."

"We knew right away, when we got the notice on Thursday, that they had a superior offer and the details of that deal. We knew exactly what we were gonna do."

Ultimately, Netflix still wins. The company's stock price has increased in recent days, and Paramount has agreed to pay them a $2.8 billion cancellation fee. 

Sharing his take on whether he believes Paramount's merger with WBD should be approved, Sarandos said, "It should be highly scrutinized, the way I’m glad that ours was highly scrutinized. It should be looked at with every bit of the same microscope. Remember, we were asked to go and testify. David and I both were. I came." 

Elaborating on his feelings about Paramount's David Ellison, he described the brief battle with him as, "Unusual, yeah, unusual, irrational, whatever words you want to use in that. It’ll be fascinating to see the next steps. I have been on the record a lot in the last two weeks talking about what I think the future looks like."

"I’m confident in our future that we’re not impacted by all that. In fact, maybe it’s to our advantage. But I hope I’m wrong for the sake of the industry," Sarandos noted, sharing his belief that Warner Bros. Pictures may once again be up for grabs somewhere down the line. "Possibly. Or if you look at the history of Warner Bros..."

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
The Deal Is Done: Warner Bros. Discovery & Paramount Officially Unveil $111 Billion Megamerger
Related:

The Deal Is Done: Warner Bros. Discovery & Paramount Officially Unveil $111 Billion Megamerger
Warner Bros. Heir Compares Paramount Deal To A Shotgun Wedding With Your Dumb Cousin
Recommended For You:

Warner Bros. Heir Compares Paramount Deal To "A Shotgun Wedding With Your Dumb Cousin"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder