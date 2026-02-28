ONE PIECE Season 2 Sets Sail For Loguetown In New Sneak Peek

With just days to go before the premiere of One Piece: Into the Grand Line, excitement is reaching a fever pitch. Adding fuel to the fire, Netflix shared a brand-new clip. Released during IGN Fan Fest, the exclusive Season 2 preview reunites fans with the Straw Hat Pirates as they sail aboard the Going Merry.

The scene drops viewers straight into a lively debate between Usopp, Sanji, and Nami about making a stop at a mysterious island crawling with Marines. Sanji and Nami are eager to check it, but Usopp isn’t convinced, especially now that Monkey D. Luffy has a bounty on his head.

The mysterious island is, of course, home to Loguetown, the bustling city best known as the site of the execution of the famous pirate king Gol D. Roger.

Despite the dangers that lurk, Luffy is eager to visit the place where the legend of the One Piece originated.

"And you thought we were going to skip Loguetown," Nami says cheekily, a clear meta joke.

Of course, Netflix wasn't going to skip Loguetown. The Loguetown arc serves as the final arc of the East Blue Saga and brings us into the Grand Line Saga, marking the beginning phase of the Straw Hat Pirates' adventures.

"Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure, ONE PIECE, returns for Season 2—unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet," Netflix's synopsis reads. "Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies."

One Piece: Into the Grand Line promises an even grander adventure as it adapts the Arabasta arc from Eiichiro Oda's manga. In addition to Loguetown, Season 2 will adapt the Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs.

One Piece Season 2 is set to debut on Netflix on March 10, 2026. Netflix recently announced that the first two episodes will also receive a special theatrical release the same day.

Unfortunately, the streaming platform has yet to confirm whether Season 2 will be released all at once or rolled out weekly or in separate batches. While Season 1 debuted with every episode available immediately, Netflix has experimented with weekly drops and split-season strategies for some of its biggest genre series, leaving the possibility of a staggered release for Into the Grand Line firmly on the table.