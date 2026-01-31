The 2026 Remake Of The GHOST IN THE SHELL Anime Looks Great As New Trailer Drops

The wait for Ghost in the Shell fans to get a truly faithful adaptation into anime form just got a whole lot closer. Recently Science Saru dropped the first official trailer for its upcoming adaptation and in a quick tease of 35 seconds it delivers a large amount of what longtime fans have been craving: the sprawling, rain-slicked dystopian metropolis of New Port City, red Tachikomas swinging through the skyline on cables, and Motoko Kusanagi rocking the iconic blue hair and '80s manga looks and design that she deserves. Check it out down below:

Science Saru a studio fresh off making a few popular shows like Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and Dan Da Dan brings serious credentials to the table. Director Toma Kimura (Devilman: Crybaby, Dan Da Dan) helms the project, with Shuuhei Handa (Kill la Kill, Darling in the FranXX, SSSS.Gridman) on board as chief animation director and character designer. The trailer’s crisp, fluid animation and moody cyberpunk atmosphere hint at the studio’s ability to balance high octane action with the philosophical undertones that define Masamune Shirow’s 1989 original.

Unlike previous adaptations such as 1995’s groundbreaking Ghost in the Shell film, Stand Alone Complex, Arise, SAC_2045, and the 2017 live-action, This adaptation is coming with a promise to lean heavily into the manga’s source material. The trailer showcases Public Security Section 9 in their classic lineup, Tachikomas with their signature red shells, and Motoko’s full-body prosthetic look straight from Shirow’s pages. It’s less of a reimagining and more of a loving, direct translation of the manga’s aesthetic and tone from what we can tell so far.

The series is slated to premiere in July 2026. No episode count or exact date has been confirmed, but the trailer’s polish suggests Science Saru is treating this as a prestige project worthy of Shirow’s legacy. The original manga’s blend of hard cyberpunk action, existential questions about identity and consciousness, and wry humor has influenced everything from The Matrix to Cyberpunk 2077 this adaptation could finally bring that full and faithful vision to the screen.

They also released a visual teaser for fans to enjoy on the official X page, check it out down below:

◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢



サイエンスSARU制作

TVアニメ

『攻殻機動隊 THE GHOST IN THE SHELL』

2026年7月、放送開始。



◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢◤◢



全身義体のサイボーグ・草薙素子率いる

攻性の組織 “攻殻機動隊”――… pic.twitter.com/W6eb1N2WyI — 攻殻機動隊【公式】GHOST IN THE SHELL official (@thegitsofficial) January 30, 2026

For a franchise that’s been reinterpreted and redone more times than almost any other cyberpunk property, this feels like an awesome return to the core. If the trailer’s promise holds, July 2026 could mark the moment Ghost in the Shell gets the faithful anime adaptation it’s been long overdue for.

What are your thoughts on the teaser trailer? Are you excited for more Ghost In The Shell? Do you think this will be the most faithful adaptation yet? Let us know what you hope they don't miss in the comments below!