Warner Bros. Heir Compares Paramount Deal To "A Shotgun Wedding With Your Dumb Cousin"

Warner Bros. Heir Compares Paramount Deal To &quot;A Shotgun Wedding With Your Dumb Cousin&quot;

The descendant of Jack Warner, filmmaker Gregory Orr, has weighed in on last night's shocking development, and it's safe to say that he does not foresee positive things for anyone but Paramount...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 27, 2026 11:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Netflix

Last night, the bombshell news that Netflix had decided to pull out of the battle for Warner Bros. Discovery hours after the David Zaslav-led media company’s board declared Paramount's new bid a “superior proposal” left the entire industry reeling.

Though there was obviously some apprehension about Netflix taking ownership of WBD, a lot of people viewed it as the lesser of two evils.

Filmmaker Gregory Orr, the descendant of Jack Warner, has now weighed in (via THR), and he admits to being alarmed at the prospect of Paramount Skydance's David Ellison taking charge, especially as it pertains to the number of job losses that could come to pass due to duplication of roles.

Though Orr was initially sceptical about Netflix's offer and the possibility (let's be honest, likelihood) of shorter theatrical windows, he now believes that the streamer "offers Warner Bros. the strongest opportunity to thrive as a storied creator and distributor of world-class entertainment.”

“As to Paramount and Ellison, I don’t hear a good argument for why they should buy Warner Bros. Discovery except that they will benefit from it," he went on. "Paramount offers very little in global streaming or cash reserves or income compared to Netflix.”

“The deal with Netflix was a good marriage,” Orr added, noting that Warner “merging with Paramount Skydance is like a shotgun wedding with your dumb cousin. I fear for the health of the kids.”

Orr is far from the only high-level figure to voice their concerns. A veteran regional studio head who preferred to remain anonymous tells Deadline:

“Just the debt repayment schedule alone doesn’t bear thinking about. If Netflix don’t think it makes sense at that price, then what genius at Paramount thinks they can make it work? It’s very easy to make savings by cutting budgets and people, it’s much harder to organically and systematically grow a business. Paramount’s modus operandi has been the former for years under Viacom. Netflix on the other hand have shown there is another and better way. There’ll be more blood than in Iron Lung, and more BS from exhibition talking of their great friends and colleagues on the studio side whilst not only stabbing Warner employees in the back, but pushing them down the stairs at the same time.”

“Get ready for 30 rehashed franchise movies a year generated by Oracle AI, with no-one left to market them. But don’t fear: theatrical will keep their precious windows to showcase Transformers vs Superman 8.”

According to more than one well-placed source, the Paramount deal was only made possible due to equity from Qatar, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, and, needless to say, these were not charity donations.

“These are important questions to be asking,” said one studio vet based overseas. “We may never know the answers, but the idea that Middle East sovereigns will own such large pieces of the U.S. (and global) media is shocking. We’re just inured to it all after a year plus of Trump madness.”

Still, not everyone views the Paramount deal as a bad thing.

“Of course everyone would prefer that Warner Bros stayed stand-alone, but that won’t happen," said one head of a leading European film distribution company. "Paramount’s acquisition is better than that of Netflix because at heart David Ellison is a producer — he likes filmmakers.”

How do you feel about Paramount taking control of WBD? Drop us a comment down below.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Netflix Officially Backs Out Of Warner Bros. Discovery Bid; Paramount Now Set To Win
Related:

Netflix Officially Backs Out Of Warner Bros. Discovery Bid; Paramount Now Set To Win
Netflix's Ted Sarandos Blasts James Cameron Over Paramount Disinformation On Warner Bros. Deal
Recommended For You:

Netflix's Ted Sarandos Blasts James Cameron Over Paramount "Disinformation" On Warner Bros. Deal

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder