AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Are 2026's Most Anticipated Movies According To Google

2026 is shaping up to be a much bigger and, in many ways, far more exciting year for movies. 2025 hasn't been bad, but with the likes of Avengers: Doomsday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Mandalorian and Grogu, and The Odyssey on the way, the New Year can't get here soon enough.

Now, we have a breakdown of the most searched for 2026 movies on Google in the U.S. While not necessarily an indication of the level of success they'll find in theaters next year, this list does provide some insights into which future blockbusters are currently drawing the most interest.

The big winners are Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which top the list at #1 and #2, respectively. Supergirl is placed at #5, but there's surprisingly no mention of movies like The Mandalorian and Grogu, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and Mortal Kombat II in the Top 10.

Clayface is also conspicuous by its absence, but aside from a few set photos, DC Studios hasn't really done anything to make regular moviegoers aware that an R-rated DCU horror movie is heading our way next year.

1. Avengers: Doomsday

2. Spider-Man: Brand New Day

3. Toy Story 5

4. Scream 7

5. Supergirl

6. The Cat in the Hat

7. Masters of the Universe

8. Street Fighter

9. The Odyssey

10. Wuthering Heights

There's more good news for the MCU today, as Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day are also generating a fair bit of interest in China. While that territory is no longer as big as it once was—for American-produced titles, at least—there's still plenty of money to be made in the Middle Kingdom.

Will 2026 belong to Avengers: Doomsday? Many industry experts certainly seem to think so, and it could be the comeback that Marvel Studios needs after an admittedly challenging 2025, which saw Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* underperform.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine's Channing Tatum. Chris Evans and India Rose Hemsworth are also confirmed to star.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.