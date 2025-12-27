DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Royce Johnson Shares New BTS Photos; Seemingly Confirms [SPOILER]'s Season 2 Return

After racking up appearances in Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and The Punisher, many fans were disappointed when Royce Johnson's Detective Sergeant Brett Mahoney was missing from Daredevil: Born Again Season 1.

The NYPD had a sizeable role in the Disney+ relaunch, but as the show was envisioned as a reboot before its creative overhaul, it's not overly surprising that the most honest cop in Hell's Kitchen fell by the wayside. Fortunately, we've known for some time that he'll return for Daredevil: Born Again's upcoming second season.

Johnson has taken to Instagram to tease his MCU comeback, sharing a few behind-the-scenes photos where he's pictured alongside Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil), Clark Johnson (Cherry), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page)...and Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle/The Punisher).

Unless Johnson has also shot a cameo role in The Punisher Special Presentation, this seems to confirm that Frank will have a role to play in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 after escaping from Mayor Wilson Fisk's makeshift prison.

The vigilante's Special Presentation doesn't have a confirmed release date, but is expected to bridge the gap between Daredevil: Born Again and next summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In the latter, The Punisher will team up with the wall-crawler.

"The landscape was open, and that was so liberating," executive producer Sana Amanat said in a recent interview. "We were like, 'We can do whatever we want.'"

"What does it mean for Fisk when he’s gotten everything he wants?" Amanat said of Fisk successfully cracking down on superheroes with his Safer Streets Initiative. "When you give a person whose thirst cannot be quenched his most valued treasure, is it enough? Or does he squeeze his treasure too hard?"

While she's only expected to have a small role, Season 2 will see Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones team up with Daredevil. "[Jones] isn’t necessarily a team-up kind of person," Amanat teased. "So the reason she’s back is because it feels like it’s very personal. She brings edginess and lightness — Daredevil can be very dark and dramatic, and she cuts through the BS in a really fun way."

Check out Johnson's Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 post below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavours in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Wilson Bethel, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, and Tony Dalton, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Season 2 additions include Krysten Ritter, Matthew Lillard, Lili Taylor, and Royce Johnson. Dario Scardapane is the showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. While Season 2 is confirmed to premiere in 2026, Marvel Television has yet to share an official launch date.