DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 1 Unused "Last Supper" Concept Poster Art Revealed

With the second season of Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again right around the corner, graphic designer Fathy Mohamme has shared a concept poster featuring an unused idea for some season 1 key art.

The artwork brings Born Again's main characters together in Josie's Bar for a "Last Supper" style gathering.

Though it's a cool way to spotlight an ensemble cast, we've seen this concept used for numerous shows over the years, to the point that many fans feel that it's become a little hackneyed.

Mohamme reveals that, although the poster idea was proposed but never actually completed, he used official photos to create the artwork below.

"What better time to whip out some old school cool, the last supper w the Born Again squad, absolutely mental, loved seeing these back in the day w various Avengers and characters, bout time Daredevil got one, thanks to akithefull for helping me organize this piece! It turned out really cool.

If you are wondering about these photos, I would like to assure you that they are from actual photoshoots and not AI shit. The poster idea was proposed, but it was ultimately canceled. Fortunately, Aki and I had the opportunity to work on it." .

In related news, an eagle-eyed fan has spotted a possible connection between Born Again and Thunderbolts* in a recent TV spot.

The O.X.E. logo, the company operated by Val, can be seen on the box in the warehouse where Jessica is fighting the AVTF. pic.twitter.com/LieAbSsggz — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) March 7, 2026

After Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) declared martial law with the help of his anti-vigilante task force in the season 1 finale, Matt Murdock decided to fight back by assembling a team of his own. The line-up was lacking a bit of muscle, but Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) will be on hand to offer some super-powered backup. Whether Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and/or Iron Fist (Finn Jones) also join the fray remains to be seen..

Which other characters will ultimately make up Murdock's "army" remains to be seen, but based on what we've heard, there are going to be more super-powered heroes joining the fray in season 2 than you might expect.

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."