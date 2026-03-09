DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Poster Teases Classic Kingpin; New Karen Page Details Revealed

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is nearly here! Now, as we brace ourselves for more surprises and shocks in what should be another tumultuous chapter in Matt Murdock's life, Deborah Ann Woll has shared new details on his and Karen Page's complicated romance.

What their relationship status was before Season 1 isn't entirely clear—Matt Murdock's brief fling with She-Hulk suggests they weren't dating—but as they go to war with Mayor Wilson Fisk, it seems they'll be pulled together all over again.

"I think from where we left everything off last season, they have a really big job ahead of them," Woll told The Direct. "And I think, you know, Matt and Karen are both loners, and so they are pretty much the only other person that the other one has left."

"And so I think there's a dependence and a reliance and a support of one another that you know will be interesting to see how that plays out."

Matt and Karen taking on The Kingpin together should help bring them closer than ever before, but it won't exactly be easy for romance to blossom in those surroundings. There's also a good chance that Karen is more interested in Frank Castle (there are rumblings that Woll will appear in The Punisher Special Presentation).

A new poster for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has been spotted out in the world, and it teases a classic version of The Kingpin as his grip on the Big Apple tightens.

Oh, and we can also tell you that the social embargo for the series lifts on March 17 at 9am PT/12pm ET. Reviews will go live on March 24 at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.