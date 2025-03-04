DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Review: "A Masterpiece Of Epic Proportions [And] Sublime Superhero Storytelling"

Netflix’s Daredevil was a very good series that, at times, was great. It was also flawed, but for many fans, the show - which lasted three seasons and spilt over into The Defenders - remains an undisputed classic. The cast and action alone largely made up for any storytelling shortcomings, so following it was never going to be an easy task for Marvel Studios’ Daredevil: Born Again. A creative overhaul took place midway through production when executives realised their approach to the revival wasn't working and the result is a show that vastly improves on its predecessor. Now, it stands out as not just the best MCU series but the best comic book TV show ever made.

To address the elephant in the room, rest assured that there are no telltale signs of reshoots or post-production tinkering. Based on comments from showrunner Dario Scardapane, we know three new episodes were written following the departure of original showrunners Matt Corman and Chris Ord, with various tweaks made to the already near-completed six episodes. Moon Knight and Loki helmers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead were enlisted to help and, a combination of the new material with what worked from Corman and Ord's stint in charge gives us a version of Daredevil: Born Again that works on every conceivable level. Regardless of what did or didn’t change, everything this show does, ranging from the production design to the score and cinematography, is outstanding and combines to create an enthralling watch. Ultimately, the episodes Scardapane, Benson, and Moorhead collaborated on stand out from the crowd. If season 1 ranks among Marvel Studios’ best movies and TV shows, then we can easily imagine season 2 being the best project we’ve seen from the MCU since its conception in 2008.

Daredevil: Born Again picks up an undisclosed amount of time after Daredevil and kicks off with a potentially controversial bang, setting the stage for everything that follows. To say more would veer into spoiler territory but this nine-episode debut season is well-structured and neither light on action nor intrigue. There’s a lot more courtroom drama (which was sorely missing from Daredevil at times) and Wilson Fisk’s ascent to power as New York City’s Mayor makes for enjoyable viewing. Matt Murdock puts his suit away for a noteworthy chunk of the show but by treating his alter-ego and Fisk’s need for violence as their respective addictions, delivers a compelling exploration of what makes them tick. When Matt does suit up again - hardly a spoiler if you've seen the trailers - it feels earned and plays into a rising tension between our leads that reaches a boiling point with a finale boasting some of the most iconic moments ever seen in the MCU.

Matt’s friendship with Kirsten McDuffie, The Kingpin’s marriage issues with Vanessa Fisk, and a shift from organised crime bosses to a bid for political power mean Daredevil: Born Again feels like a completely new approach to the Man Without Fear. However, it retains everything that made Daredevil so beloved and, fortunately, drops what didn’t. There are some fun diversions like Matt’s romance with Heather Glenn and an investigation into Muse which would have benefited from the villain getting slightly more screentime, but the war between Daredevil and the Kingpin at Crime remains at the heart of this series.

Even though they rarely share the screen, the moments they cross paths make for intoxicating viewing. Overall, Daredevil: Born Again offers fans a satisfying, striking story that perfectly tees up season 2 and establishes Daredevil as the MCU’s most exciting character in quite some time. Not only do we want this show to last far beyond its predecessor, but the sooner we see ‘ol Hornhead share the screen with Spider-Man and The Avengers, the better.

Charlie Cox is a force to be reckoned with as Matt and Daredevil, and he delivers not only his finest work as this character but arguably a career-best performance. The actor does a beautiful job of portraying the lawyer's Catholic guilt as he wrestles with his desire to suit up again. Vincent D’Onofrio, meanwhile, is similarly impressive, portraying Fisk’s simmering rage as he’s forced to go about his mundane Mayoral duties before unleashing that violent inner nature in an explosive, often terrifying manner. As his anger grows, so does his size, a subtle change from episode to episode that cleverly compliments the story.

New additions Margarita Levieva (Heather Glenn), Nikki M. James (Kirsten McDuffie), Clark Johnson (Cherry), and Michael Gandolfini (Daniel Blake) all impress and bring a lot to the table, while characters like Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) benefit greatly from the stronger writing on display here. That’s true of Daredevil: Born Again as a whole, and being in the MCU sees it pull the best from that world: a little humour, impressive special effects, and ambitious storytelling. Mashed up with Daredevil’s darker tone and a well-earned TV-MA rating, the result is a Marvel series that feels unlike any before it. This far in, that's a must for the franchise.

Jon Bernthal’s return as The Punisher also warrants a special mention. Not only are his conversations with Daredevil remarkable but when Frank Castle is fully unleashed, nothing will prepare you for what comes next. Bernthal’s Punisher received a fair bit of the spotlight on Netflix but this trumps it all and his Special Presentation can’t get here soon enough. As much fun as it is to see Cox and D'Onofrio together, it's actually Cox and Bernthal who steal the show with a combative, odd friendship of sorts that's hugely beneficial to both characters.

So, Daredevil: Born Again is a win in terms of story, performances, and tone, but what of those all-important fight scenes? "Holy sh*t" seems the most fitting description, but the level of unhinged violence is legitimately shocking. There's a surprising amount of gore as bones break, blood sprays, and heads…well, we’re not going to spoil that. In terms of stunt choreography, in and out of the costume, we get fights that are hard-hitting (literally), meaningful, and just an absolute delight to watch play out. This isn’t just Daredevil by way of John Wick either; the battles here feel like they were designed specifically with the character in mind, and similar to how Captain America: The Winter Soldier redefined Steve Rogers, the same could be said for this show’s lead thanks to Born Again. Daredevil and The Kingpin's powers have been toned down a little from their previous MCU appearances but the series strikes the right balance of being a sequel to Daredevil and pulling elements from the comics.

There’s no weak link in the series. Even what some might deem a filler episode - featuring Matt meeting Kamala Khan’s father amid a bank robbery - is an enjoyable diversion. There’s not a dull moment to be found and no subplots that drag or character beats that don’t quite click. It’s as if Marvel Studios went all in on Daredevil: Born Again to ensure it relaunched Marvel Television in style, and by doing so, the studio has crafted an instant classic. Daredevil is no longer simply a superhero relegated to streaming; he’s the Kingpin of Disney+ and proof that, at its best, the MCU remains unrivalled. Brutal, unforgiving, and shocking, this series doesn’t hold back and does right by the Man Without Fear.