LOIS & CLARK: THE NEW ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN Star Dean Cain Reveals His New Job: He's Joining ICE

Dean Cain played the Man of Steel in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, a 1990s TV series that, while not as beloved as Smallville, still had a devoted fanbase and served as an introduction to this character for many young fans at the time.

In recent years, Cain has become an increasingly outspoken figure, making him somewhat divisive. Now, though, he's shocked everyone by announcing that he's going to balance his acting career with a very different role: that of an ICE agent.

Appearing on Fox News' Jesse Watters Primetime yesterday evening, Cain revealed that he's signed up for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to help carry out President Donald Trump's mass deportation agenda.

"I put out a recruitment video yesterday—I’m actually a sworn deputy sheriff and a reserve police officer—I wasn’t part of ICE, but once I put that out there and you put a little blurb on your show, it went crazy," he told the host. "So now I’ve spoken with some officials over at ICE, and I will be sworn in as an ICE agent, ASAP."

"I’m stepping up," the former Superman actor added. "Hopefully, a whole bunch of other former officers, former ICE agents, will step up and we’ll meet those recruitment goals immediately, and we’ll help protect this country. This country was built on patriots stepping up, whether it was popular or not, and doing the right thing. I truly believe this is the right thing."

Cain continued, "We have a broken immigration system. Congress needs to fix it, but in the interim, President Trump ran on this. He is delivering on this. This is what people voted for. It’s what I voted for, and he’s going to see it through, and I’ll do my part and help make sure it happens."

ICE has divided opinions, with Trump criticised by many for his increased immigration raids since returning to the White House. That's sparked nationwide protests due to what critics call unlawful ICE raids. Others, like Cain, feel that ICE is protecting the United States by bringing an end to illegal immigration and the negatives that come as a result of it.

During another recent interview, Cain shared his take on James Gunn's Superman and made it clear that he wasn't overly enthused by some of the creative decisions made in the filmmaker's first DC Studios movie.

"James Gunn and his decision to make Ma and Pa Kent the stupid rednecks. That’s a choice," Cain pondered. "And Superman has to be saved, like, repeatedly? On a movie this size, every decision is a choice made carefully. And [DC Studios co-head] Peter Safran is a Princeton guy, too, a year ahead of me, but he’s never hired me."

Cain has also shared the following on social media: