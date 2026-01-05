SUPERGIRL Gets A New Poster As Potentially Divisive Details About The Movie's Villains Are Revealed - SPOILERS

The first trailer for Supergirl was released last month. While it ended up being a little overshadowed by the Avengers: Doomsday teasers, there's still plenty of excitement among DC fans to return to the relaunched DCU and see the Woman of Tomorrow in action.

Warner Bros. typically skips the Super Bowl, so we wouldn't bank on Supergirl getting a Big Game TV spot next month. However, more from the movie is bound to be revealed in due course.

For now, we have a new promo poster featuring Milly Alcock's Maiden of Might, along with a fun shot of Krypto the Superdog. The former is definitely wallpaper-worthy, but the bigger news today is an update about Supergirl's villains from test screening leaker @ViewerAnon.

The insider recently took to X to reveal, "The bad guys in [the movie] are a bunch of losers who kidnap women for use as sex slaves."

This is a major change from the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic. In that, Krem of the Yellow Hills killed Ruthye's father and shot Krypto with an arrow, prompting her and Supergirl to embark on a revenge mission. Along the way, Krem joined up with the Sklarian Raiders, but they weren't slavers; instead, they plundered planets and murdered innocents.

The change appears to suggest that Krem will want to make Ruthye—or perhaps even Kara Zor-El—a sex slave, a dark alteration to the source material that might not sit right with some fans.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn recently likened Supergirl to Guardians of the Galaxy, and said, "It’s based on the Tom King book, but it doesn’t follow it religiously, but it has a lot of the core of that there."

Check out this new Supergirl promotional material below.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.