SUPERGIRL Trailer Breakdown: 6 Biggest Reveals, Spoilers, And Easter Eggs

The first Supergirl trailer is a lot of fun, but it's too soon to say whether the movie will make the same impact as this past summer's Superman. So far, this teaser hasn't had quite the same impact as that blockbuster's first trailer did last December. Still, Milly Alcock appears perfectly cast as the Maiden of Might in this adaptation of Tom King and Bilquis Evely's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book. The movie is taking some major liberties with the source material, and in this breakdown, we're taking a closer look at all the biggest moments and reveals, including the official DCU debuts of Lobo and Krypton. So, what are you waiting for? Click the "Next"/"View List" buttons below for our full Supergirl trailer breakdown...

6. Superman's "Cameo" Before Krypto pees on it, we see the cover of The Daily Planet with Superman—who has saved a town from a nuclear reactor explosion—front and centre. Look to the right, though, and there's a much smaller story about Supergirl rescuing some cats. This confirms that she's a publicly known hero on Earth, albeit one who doesn't perform the same impressive feats as her cousin. That's not overly surprising when it's clear that Kara isn't quite on the same wavelength as Clark Kent.



5. Bad News For Krypto After Supergirl picked him up at the end of Superman, we find Krypto the Superdog back by his real owner's side. However, there's a shot later in the trailer with a tearful Kara watching over her prone pet pooch. If this movie follows Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, you can expect Krypto to be injured while attempting to protect Supergirl and Ruthye from Krem of the Yellow Hills and his men (as for whether he survives, we'd suggest picking up the comic to find out).



4. Krypton And Argo City Superman was sent from Krypton as a baby, meaning he has no memory of his life there. As this trailer establishes, Kara was a teenager by the time the planet fell, making her backstory that little bit more tragic (Supergirl also confirms that she and Superman were the only survivors). The Kryptonian fashion seems to match what we saw Jor-El and Lara wearing in Superman, but what's the deal with that shield surrounding what we're assuming is Argo City? Well, in the comics, it survived Krypton's destruction, a plot point likely to be key here or in Man of Tomorrow.



3. Krem Of The Yellow Hills Krem of the Yellow Hills looks nothing like his comic book counterpart, as his red hair and beard have been replaced with a punk rock look that reminds us of Taserface's pals. Hopefully, he'll be as terrifyingly deranged as his comic book counterpart. On the page, Krem murders Ruthye's father because he didn't laugh at one of his jokes. Here, he seems determined to kill the girl, perhaps explaining why Supergirl is going out of her way to protect the orphaned teenager (who appears to be a little younger in the DCU).



2. Jason Momoa's Lobo Jason Momoa played Aquaman in the DCEU, a role many fans felt he was a poor fit for. In the DCU, he's taking on the role of Lobo, and the character—who Momoa has wanted to play since long before he was cast as Arthur Curry—looks like he's stepped right off the page. Whether Momoa can nail the intergalactic bounty hunter's personality without coming across like Aquaman in cosplay is TBD. If Supergirl and Ruthye are being hunted by Krem and his men, it could be that Lobo is dispatched to try and capture the Girl of Steel.

