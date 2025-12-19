James Gunn And Peter Safran Confirmed To Be Staying On As DC Studios CEOs Following Netflix-WBD Merger

Much has been speculated about the future of DC Studios following Netflix's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. As is typical in mergers, the buyer corporation restructures the company it took over, doing away with the previous leadership and establishing its own team. This has led to the question: Will James Gunn and Peter Safran stay on as heads of DC? In October, the Superman seemingly touched on a potential exit from the company.

Then, earlier in December, a report stated that Paramount co-chair Josh Greenstein, seemingly confident in the company's acquisition of WBD, had met with Weapons director Zach Cregger to talk about a DC project he wanted to make. At the time, the report speculated the meeting could have been a sign of the power structure at DC shifting had WBD been sold to David Ellison's Paramount. Now that Netflix is poised to become the new owner of WBD, questions have remained about the future of WBD's superhero-oriented branch. Until now, that is.

In what is sure to be good news for many, it's been confirmed by Netflix and WBD that the plan is for James Gunn and Peter Safran to stay on as co-CEOs of DC Studios. The two companies launched NetflixWBtogether.com, in which they laid out their conjoined business approach. In a section titled "Creating and protecting jobs," the media giants confirmed they would continue operating their respective "complementary businesses" independently, led by the teams already in place to spearhead them—i.e., the likes of Gunn and Safran:

"Netflix and Warner Bros. have complementary businesses, which is why we plan to continue operating them independently—with the teams that currently run them. We'll also keep growing our long-term investment in original films and series and expanding U.S. production capacity. Over the last four years, we've contributed over $125 billion to the U.S. economy and hired more than 140,000 cast and crew members, filming across all 50 states. With Warner Bros., we'll be able to do even more."

On a profile by Bloomberg, it was revealed the DC Studios heads had their contracts extended from late 2026 to spring 2027. As such, it seems the executives' place running the superhero universe is safe.

Despite the many flops it's faced over the years, the DC brand has immense potential. Bank of America analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich said about the importance of Netflix securing legacy intellectual property (via The Hollywood Reporter): "For Netflix, this transaction marks a strategic shift from building its own content to acquiring large-scale IP and studio assets. While Netflix remains the clear leader in global streaming subscribers, the company has not had the luxury of deep, legacy content libraries and has historically been forced to license content from traditional media companies."

The analyst specifically saw great potential in DC under Netflix's control, stating it could rival Marvel Studios' well-established offerings: "The DC franchise, supercharged by Netflix's global distribution, could challenge Marvel's market-leading position. More broadly, if Netflix consolidates premium IP, competition for consumer time and attention would increase, potentially pressuring engagement trends on DIS' platforms."

It's important to note that, while the leadership at DC Studios won't change, that doesn't necessarily mean its management style won't be affected in some way, shape or form. As mentioned, in mergers, it's typical for there to be heavy restructuring in a company, particularly when it comes to its hierarchy. Given that, it remains to be seen whether or not the DC Studios power structure or development mentality is affected in any way if Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery's gets regulators' approval.

The next film in the DCU, Supergirl, will arrive in theaters on June 26, 2026.