RUMOR: Seth Rogen's Mystery Role In DC Studios' SUPERGIRL Has Been Revealed - Possible SPOILERS

Earlier this week, a leak from recent Supergirl test screenings revealed that Seth Rogen will have a voice cameo in the DC Studios movie.

Speculation about who he could play started immediately, with perhaps the most baffling suggestion being that The Studio star might lend his voice to Krypto the Superdog. Why being under a red sun and getting shot with one of Krem of the Yellow Hills' poisoned arrows would give the Kryptonian pooch the ability to talk is lost on us.

Also, why would Krypto sound like Seth Rogen?!

Regardless, the actor and filmmaker's role in Supergirl has now been revealed by Daniel Richtman. He explains that Rogen is playing "a small alien guy who helps run a space bus," adding that he's "kinda funny" in the movie.

In the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book, Kara Zor-El's spaceship is stolen by Krem, forcing her and Ruthye Marye Knoll to travel across the galaxy on "public" transport. That may be where Rogen's character comes into play.

As for why Rogen is joining the DCU in a cameo role like this, it could be as simple as filmmaker Craig Gillespie feeling his voice was a good fit for whoever this mystery character is. It's also not as if Rogen is any stranger to comic book fare, having worked on Preacher, The Boys, and Invincible.

"One of the cool things to me about the movie is that most of the movies we’ve had with female-led heroes have been pretty much like the 'perfect badasses,'" DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn recently said. "And the Supergirl is not that. She’s a reluctant hero. I don’t think she wants to necessarily wear that costume, or even be a hero."

"She is her own thing, and that’s how you [Milly] play the character. But the other thing is that have this very unique 'Milly Alcock' sense of humour," he continued. "It’s very sniper-like, with quiet little comments and looks that are very funny."

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.