SUPERGIRL: Milly Alcock's Performance Likened To That Of MCU's Chris Evans And Robert Downey Jr.

DC Studios held very early test screenings for Supergirl earlier this month, and word from those has been largely positive. It doesn't necessarily sound like the movie breaks any new ground, with an unfortunately underwhelming take on Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Still, test screenings this far from release are meant to determine what is and isn't working, leaving DC Studios and filmmaker Craig Gillespie plenty of time to make any necessary adjustments.

One element that every source seems to agree works is Milly Alcock's performance as the Woman of Tomorrow. Now, the same test screening leaker who revealed that Bradley Cooper would appear as Jor-El in Superman has revealed just how great the House of the Dragon alum is as the new Supergirl.

"I've been careful not to talk about SUPERGIRL as I don’t want to spoil anything," @ViewerAnon shared on X, "but I did want to say there is one consistent thing I’ve heard over and over again: Milly Alcock is FANTASTIC, like Robert Downey Jr/Chris Evans You-Can-Build-a-Whole-Universe-Around-Her great."

David Coreswet received a similar level of praise for his take on the Man of Steel in Superman, so this bodes well for DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn's apparent plan to build the DCU around the Superman Family.

Sasha Calle played Supergirl in 2023's The Flash and was expected to star in a solo movie of her own. Those plans were scrapped when the DCEU was rebooted, and it appears Gunn made a wise choice when he cast Alcock.

The Australian actress is expected to reprise her role as Kara Zor-El in 2027's Man of Tomorrow and has previously made a shadowy cameo appearance in Peacemaker Season 2's premiere.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.