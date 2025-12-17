SUPERGIRL Test Screening Reports Are Mostly Positive; New Details On Lobo And Movie's "Underwhelming" Villain

With Supergirl set to swoop into theaters next summer, it appears DC Studios has already started testing the movie (similar to Superman, don't be surprised if a detailed plot outline eventually finds its way online).

Daniel Richtman was first to report that a test screening took place yesterday, revealing that he's "heard nothing but good things from several people." However, trailer and runtime leaker @Cryptic4KQual has brought us down to Earth with a bump.

"Yes, Supergirl had a test screening," the insider shared. "Roughly 2 hours 5 mins. From what I heard, [the] feedback was not that great, but it wasn't a bad film. Some scenes shined alot more than others. Milly is praised for her acting in the role. Lobo has 2 fights. The villain is underwhelming."

Superman also received mixed reviews from test screenings, but ultimately managed to score 83% on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer and won over fans in a big way. As always, it's best not to put too much stock into these early reactions, even if they obviously offer an idea of what to expect.

Lobo having two fight scenes is exciting, seeing as this is just his DCU introduction. Unfortunately, Krem of the Yellow Hills being branded "underwhelming" doesn't come as a huge surprise when The Old Guard star Matthias Schoenaerts has been tapped to play what looks like a very generic take on the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow villain if the trailer was any indication.

As for that runtime, we'd bet on it continuing to change in the months ahead. Being good, not great, may be enough for Supergirl, given how much the DCEU struggled (the news that Alcock seemingly steals the show is a big win, too).

Remember, the point of a test screening is to figure out what does and doesn't work, so DC Studios can now figure that out, make the necessary changes, and perhaps even reshape parts of the movie with reshoots. Schoenaerts likely won't be available for those, of course.

In related news, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has shared a holiday card featuring Superman, Supergirl, and Krypto in the Fortress of Solitude. You can check that out below.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.