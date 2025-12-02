SUPERGIRL Star Matthias Schoenaerts Has Been Sentenced To Six Months In Prison In Belgium

SUPERGIRL Star Matthias Schoenaerts Has Been Sentenced To Six Months In Prison In Belgium

The Old Guard star Matthias Schoenaerts will play the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills in next summer's Supergirl movie, but the actor has just been sentenced to six months behind bars in Belgium...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 02, 2025 02:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl
Source: VRT News

Last September, we learned that Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts had been tapped to play the lead villain in Supergirl opposite Milly Alcock. 

Schoenaerts, best known for his role in The Old Guard, is taking on the role of Krem of the Yellow Hills. The big bad in Tom King and Billquis Evely's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book, Krem kills the father of a young alien girl, who then enlists the Maiden of Might to join her revenge mission.

However, the actor may struggle to fulfil his promotional obligations next summer. Belgian news outlet, VRT News, has revealed that police caught Schoenaerts riding his motorbike in Pelt, Limburg, on two occasions in April 2024, without a valid driving licence.

He'd already been banned from driving in Antwerp in September 2021 after being caught driving under the influence of drugs, and failed to retake the compulsory "recovery tests" and exams.

Schoenaerts, who has reportedly been convicted 11 times in the past, did not appear in Beringen yesterday and has subsequently been sentenced to six months' imprisonment in absentia. He's also been fined €4,000 and received a one-year driving ban. 

As the outlet explains, "This does not mean that the actor will have to go to prison immediately. He can still lodge an appeal." Schoenaerts was also arrested last week in a separate incident after allegedly refusing to take a breathalyser test. 

How much of a disaster is this for the DCU? That remains to be seen, but it's obviously not a great look for the main villain in the upcoming Supergirl movie to be facing a prison sentence. We don't know whether DC Studios was aware of Schoenaerts' driving convictions when he was cast, and there's been no word from them on this news as we write this.

In June, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn was asked about casting Milly Alcock as the Maiden of Might (a decision made before Craig Gillespie was hired), and shared, "I wanted her to be this little pixie-ish, but very attitudinal character. [Milly] was the first person I brought up."

Gunn later credited Gillespie with "[amping] up" the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills, a character who debuted in the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book. "Dude, wait till you see how scary he is in the movie," he teased, reiterating that Schoenaerts is "scary," "creepy," and "cool" in the role. 

In Supergirl, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze, and Ferdinand Kingsley as Elias Knoll. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
SUPERGIRL First Reactions Offer Some Brief Insights Into First DCU Movie Not Directed By James Gunn
Related:

SUPERGIRL First Reactions Offer Some Brief Insights Into First DCU Movie Not Directed By James Gunn
“What Have I Done?”: SUPERGIRL Star Milly Alcock Reveals Fear Upon Being Cast As Kara Zor-El
Recommended For You:

“What Have I Done?”: SUPERGIRL Star Milly Alcock Reveals Fear Upon Being Cast As Kara Zor-El

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 12/2/2025, 2:39 PM
[frick] the law! Free Mathias!
rebellion
rebellion - 12/2/2025, 2:40 PM
lol, dc has the worst luck :D
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/2/2025, 2:40 PM
Jailed for drugs and riding a motorcycle? My kinda lad.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 12/2/2025, 2:40 PM
He’s actually a menace. This is his 12th CONVICTION
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 12/2/2025, 2:41 PM
Guess it didn't take long for the DCU to have a criminal in their ranks just like the DCEU.
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder