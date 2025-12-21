AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Trailer #2 and #3 Runtimes Revealed; Doctor Doom Teaser Includes "Scary" Scenes

Over the past week, we've seen conflicting reports about the plan for the Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailers playing in theaters before Avatar: Fire and Ash.

We know that a total of four are on the way, though there has also been some talk of a fifth sneak peek, which will receive a traditional online release. It's also been said that, following the first Steve Rogers-centric teaser, the next ones will focus on Thor, Loki, and Doctor Doom.

KAVI, the Swedish film rating board, has rated the next two trailers, revealing their runtimes and a hint at what's to come in the third sneak peek (which we're hearing puts the spotlight on Doom).

The second teaser runs for 1 minute and 39 seconds, which is significantly longer than the supposed leaked Thor dialogue that surfaced on social media last week. The third one clocks in at a mere 1 minute and 9 seconds, but is said to feature "scary moments." That's the Doom teaser, and might explain what we've heard about him being similar to a Universal movie monster in the MCU.

Where's the fourth trailer? For all we know, the Loki talk is BS, and that will be the regular first look that is shared on YouTube and social media by Marvel Studios. Either way, we now have a much better idea of what to expect over the next couple of weeks.

It was last Monday when the first Avengers: Doomsday teaser leaked online, confirming the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers. The second one could be with us as soon as tomorrow, or worst case, by Thursday or Friday.

While Disney moved fast to pull down leaked copies of the first trailer, it seems creating this online buzz is all part of the marketing strategy for the next Avengers movie. Sure, a regular teaser could have been posted last week, but would we all still be talking about the movie now ahead of that second preview's imminent arrival? Certainly not to this extent.

Avengers: Doomsday is one of 2026's most highly anticipated movies. However, if Avatar: Fire and Ash's box office performance is any indication, there's no guarantee it will be Marvel Studios' next $2 billion hit. Taking some big swings with the marketing may be a must with that in mind.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.